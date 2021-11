MINT HILL, NC – Denise Boston and Hal Queen from Chick-Fil-A came to the Mint Hill Medical Center on October 20th to hand out prize packages to 100 team members. “We are incredibly grateful to them for their recognition of our healthcare heroes, and we celebrate with them as they open the new CFA today!” said Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center President and Chief Operating Officer Joy Greear. “We are excited to be partners in the community with them!”

MINT HILL, NC ・ 14 DAYS AGO