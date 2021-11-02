CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison field hockey advances to region final, defeats Oakton 2-0

By Jake Rohm
 7 days ago

VIENNA, Va (WDVM) — Madison field hockey hosted their cross town rivals Oakton in the 6D Northern Region semifinals, with the winner not only advancing to the final, but qualify to the state tournament.

Warhawk senior Caroline Carpenter was the hero Monday night, scoring two goals, both assisted by Mia Pisani. The defense only allowed one shot on goal the entire game, with senor goalkeeper Gabby Bolini making one save on a rocket shot by Oakton’s Natalie Morgan.

Madison will host Yorktown Wednesday night at home in the region final. Both teams, no matter the result, will advance to the state tournament.

