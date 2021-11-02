CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

GRPD: Pedestrian hospitalized after being hit by car

By Rachel Van Gilder
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 7 days ago

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A pedestrian was hit by a car and injured in Grand Rapids Monday night.

It happened shortly after 9 p.m. at the intersection of Michigan Street NE and Fuller Avenue.

The Grand Rapids Police Department said the pedestrian was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

The driver is cooperating with the police investigation.

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

