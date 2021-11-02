GRPD: Pedestrian hospitalized after being hit by car
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A pedestrian was hit by a car and injured in Grand Rapids Monday night.
It happened shortly after 9 p.m. at the intersection of Michigan Street NE and Fuller Avenue.
The Grand Rapids Police Department said the pedestrian was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.
The driver is cooperating with the police investigation.
