GRPD: Pedestrian hospitalized after being hit by car

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A pedestrian was hit by a car and injured in Grand Rapids Monday night.

It happened shortly after 9 p.m. at the intersection of Michigan Street NE and Fuller Avenue.

The Grand Rapids Police Department said the pedestrian was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

The driver is cooperating with the police investigation.

