Bluffton, GA

Mild and dry now...but rain chances lurking

By Jeremy Nelson
WJCL
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNovember got off to a suntastic start with an incredible sunset to close the day. Check out the sunset in Bluffton! Tuesday will bring more mild temperatures and plenty of sunshine. Looming for later this week is the next storm system poised to deliver rain and chilly temperatures. Rain...

www.wjcl.com

