Mild and dry now...but rain chances lurking

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with lows falling into the lower 50s. TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-upper 60s. A few sprinkles possible late in the day. EXTENDED: We'll stay mild overnight across Mid-Missouri with lows more than 10 degrees warmer than average near 50 degrees. Clouds increase tonight into tomorrow as a warm front moves through the area, but temperatures remain warmer than normal in the mid-upper 60s. There could be a few sprinkles as the front moves across the area, but the better shot at rain will be by early Wednesday evening through midday Thursday. A few rumbles of thunder will be possible at the onset on Wednesday night, but no severe weather is expected. We'll collect about 0.5" to 1" of rain, with a big drop in temperatures behind the front. We drop into the mid-50s on Thursday afternoon, and even farther into the low to mid-40s for Friday and Saturday. We'll drop temperatures near freezing Friday through Sunday nights with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

