Video: Early Warning Weather Forecast

Eyewitness News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeteorologist Mark Dixon says it'll certainly feel like Fall this week. Here's...

www.wfsb.com

FOX2now.com

Forecast: Rain and colder temperatures move in later this week

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – High pressure will give us another sunny and warm day with highs in the low 70s. No precipitation is expected with temperatures above normal through midweek. The rain moves in late Wednesday night into Thursday and temperatures should be colder on Friday and into the weekend.
ST. LOUIS, MO
opb.org

Forecasters say Oregon could see a cool, wet winter

Forecasters say Oregon could be in store for a cooler and wetter than normal winter. The Portland office of the National Weather Service held a briefing last week on the winter weather outlook for emergency management officials of three coastal counties. The upshot: Oregon is expected to feel the effects of a “La Niña” weather pattern this winter.
OREGON STATE
Mark Dixon
Mark Frost
klcc.org

NECN

Warm Temps Continue, Some Rain Possible Wednesday

Temperatures are running about 5 to 10 degrees above normal for this time of the year. But after the early sunset around 4:30 p.m., watch for temperatures to fall fast Monday evening. Overnight lows drop to the 40s for many places at the coast and south, with 30s and frost inland.
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Cool Start, Mostly Sunny Day Ahead

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a cool start across South Florida with temperatures mostly in the low 60s. It wasn’t as cool as Sunday morning when we woke up with lows in the upper 50s, but it still feels nice and more like Fall. We’ll enjoy another stunning day with dry conditions, low humidity, bright sunshine, and highs in the upper 70s. Due to the King Tides, some minor coastal flooding will be possible around high tide times. (CBS4) Monday night lows fall to the low to mid-60s. On Tuesday, highs will creep up by a few degrees and we’ll be close to 80 degrees. The warming trend continues Wednesday as highs climb to the low 80s. By Thursday and Friday morning we’ll wake up with lows in the upper 60s. Highs will be in the low to mid-80s with the potential for spotty showers and some storms ahead of our next cold front set to arrive this weekend. Scattered showers are possible on Saturday and then Sunday we’ll enjoy a cooler breeze with highs in the upper 70s.
MIAMI, FL
Columbus Dispatch

Enjoy this week's glorious weather: Snow flurries expected Saturday

The time to enjoy multi-colored fall foliage in Greater Columbus woods and parks is rapidly coming to an end. After a last taste of temperatures in the 60s, the region looks forward to cold weather and, possibly, snow over the weekend. Temperatures are expected to drop into the 40s on...
COLUMBUS, OH
FOX59

Midday Update: Temperatures tumble late week, flurries in the forecast

INDIANAPOLIS – Temperatures at midday are in the 60s. We will top off in the middle 60s this afternoon. Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the 40s with a few clouds. As we head into Tuesday, clouds will increase with scattered showers during the afternoon and evening. These showers will be light and scattered in […]
KFOR

Monday, November 8, 2021: Unseasonably mild and breezy with increasing clouds

FORECAST SUMMARY: Unseasonably mild temperatures will continue today. Expect highs in the middle to upper 70’s for most. The Northern Big Country will see highs all the way up in the 80’s. After a sunny morning, cloud cover will increase. It will become partly cloudy this afternoon. Clouds will filter into our far eastern Big […]
