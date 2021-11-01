He made a $1 billion bet on an unproven Covid-19 vaccine

(CNN) — Russia and China are fighting record Covid outbreaks, US domestic air travel is set to go from bad to worse, but there's good news out of Asia-Pacific. Here are some things we learned in pandemic travel this week. 1. Russia has moved to the CDC's highest-risk category. Covid...
(CNN) — Arianna Fitts was just two-and-a-half years old the last time she was seen by family. The search for her began when her mother, Nikki, was found murdered and left in a shallow grave in San Francisco's McLaren Park. There was no sign of the toddler. Arianna's aunt, Tess...
London (CNN Business) — French oil giant Total made waves early this year when it broke with the American Petroleum Institute, the largest and most powerful oil lobby in the United States, because of its stance on climate issues. BP's (BP) pledge to slash oil production by 40% this decade...
(CNN) — More than 250 million cases of Covid-19 have been reported globally, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. This grim milestone comes about a year and eight months since the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a pandemic in March 2020. The first 50 million cases were reported over the first eight months -- a full year ago, on November 7, 2020 -- and there have been about 50 million new cases reported about every three months since then.
The COVID-19 pandemic has introduced much of the country to two companies it may not have been familiar with before, Pfizer and Moderna. Both Pfizer and Moderna are largely responsible for supplying and distributing COVID-19 vaccines to not only America, but the rest of the world as well. Through this process, many governments have paid these companies for their services and as a result, they have raised profits tremendously. In a recent report from Reuters, Pfizer revealed just how much they’ve made throughout the year from supplying and distributing COVID-19 vaccines around the world.
BEIJING (Reuters) – China had given 1.07 billion people complete COVID-19 vaccine doses by Nov. 5, Mi Feng, China’s health spokesman, told a briefing on Saturday. The National Health Commission said in a bulletin that China had administered 2.312 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines by the end of Nov. 5, an increase of about 8.6 million from the previous day.
(WENY) - Pfizer and Merck have conducted studies in developing an antiviral COVID-19 pill. The pill plans to be used in treating mild to severe COVID-19 symptoms. Merck’s pill is set to be reviewed by the FDA later this month. The company reported that its drug, molnupiravir, cut hospitalization and death rates by 50%.
(Reuters) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Friday it had authorized the use of two more batches of Johnson & Johnson’s one-dose COVID-19 vaccine manufactured at the problem-plagued Baltimore factory of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. The FDA has now authorized 11 batches of the vaccine manufactured at the...
GENEVA/NEW YORK, NOVEMBER 4 2021—As Moderna released its 2021 third quarter sales figures today showing astronomical profits from the COVID-19 vaccine, the international medical humanitarian organization Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) calls on the company to immediately share its mRNA vaccine technology and know-how with the World Health Organization’s vaccine technology transfer hub in South Africa.
The World Health Organization granted an emergency use license Wednesday to a coronavirus vaccine developed in India, offering reassurance for a shot the country’s regulators allowed long before advanced safety and efficacy testing was completed. The U.N. health agency said in a statement that it had authorized Covaxin, made by...
Large companies whose workers refuse a COVID-19 vaccine will be allowed to make those employees pay for weekly tests and personal protective equipment under the federal government’s impending workplace safety rule for private-sector employers. Those details are included in an emergency rule set to be released this week by the...
Pfizer expects sales of its coronavirus vaccine will reach approximately $36 billion this year, an increase of $2.5 billion from what it predicted in July and more than twice what it forecast in February as countries continue to ink supply deals for more doses. The sales estimate for 2021 is...
Rome [Italy], October 31 (ANI): India is preparing to produce more than 5 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses for the world next year to fight against the pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at the first session of the G-20 Summit in Rome on Saturday. Speaking at the first session on...
Eighty-five percent of people in Singapore eligible for coronavirus vaccines are fully vaccinated, and 18 percent have received booster shots. But the Singaporean government said Monday that it will no longer cover the medical costs of people “unvaccinated by choice,” who make up the bulk of remaining new covid-19 cases and hospitalizations in the city-state.
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) has approved Pfizer vaccine for children age 5-11 years old, under Emergency Use Authorization. Beaufort County Health Department will begin offering Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5-11 starting Monday November...
The coronavirus has been circulating in the U.S. for close to two years now. During this unprecedented time, the country has experienced several waves of high surges and declines. COVID cases, hospitalizations, and deaths reached new heights over the summer due to the fast-spreading Delta variant and a slowing rate of vaccinations. But over the past few months, things have quickly moved in the right direction. In early October, daily cases dropped below 100,000 for the first time since early August, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. While these numbers have continued to fall, however, virus experts are now warning us not to let our guard down, because there is still bad news about the COVID pandemic.
Raleigh, N.C. — A local health expert is pushing back against claims made at a medical freedom summit in Raleigh on Saturday. During the event, 12 panelists from various backgrounds across medical, scientific and legal professions took aim at the coronavirus response in North Carolina. Speakers made unverified claims including...
An inexpensive, easy-to-take pill could be the next weapon in the arsenal against COVID-19. Taking the antidepressant fluvoxamine within days of showing symptoms of an infection can dramatically cut the risk of hospitalization and death, suggests the largest trial to date of this FDA-approved generic drug as a COVID-19 treatment.
