Police: Brooklyn Homeowner Thwarts Attempted ‘Trick Or Treat’ Push-In Robbery

YONKERS (CBSNewYork) — Yonkers police said a suspect was arrested Wednesday in the deadly stabbing of a mother and daughter inside their home.
Yonkers Police Commissioner John Mueller said 27-year-old Luis Ramos was arrested in Arizona, where his extradition to New York is pending.
He described Ramos as an “acquaintance” of the women.
Police identified the victims as 70-year-old Isabella Triano and her 38-year-old daughter Trisha Miller.
Mueller said the suspect was previously arrested for felony arson on October 26 in Wappingers Fall and was released.
“This individual was arrested for a C felony, a very serious charge, a week ago, and he was released on his own recognizance. Then fast forward a week later, we have two women that are murdered,” he said.
Police were called to the Shipman Avenue home Monday after friends said the women hadn’t been seen in several days. Officers found a broken window and went inside.
“When the officers entered the house, they found two deceased females with trauma. The trauma appears at this point to be knife trauma,” Mueller told reporters Tuesday.
Mueller said the investigation is ongoing and a murder weapon has not yet been recovered.
