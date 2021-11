WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The morning routine for many people often starts with a cup of coffee while checking the news or getting the kids ready for the day. Yet, the thought about how coffee is made and how it gets into their favorite mug, but Nick Carlson is different. “I just started looking at my morning cup of coffee and going; Where does this come from? Who’s growing this? How’s it getting here? How’s it being processed? How does it get roasted?” asked Carlson.

WEST MONROE, LA ・ 9 HOURS AGO