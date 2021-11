The Blackhawks finally win a game in a 5-1 win against the Senators. The Blackhawks went 0-7-2 to start the season which is not something you want (obviously). However, they got consistently better as the season went on and finally scored five goals in one game. The bounces went in their favor, and Marc-Andre Fleury looks to be back to form at the right time for this team. With a game against the Hurricanes tomorrow, this team will need to patch up on a few things.

NHL ・ 6 DAYS AGO