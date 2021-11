While some adults are getting their third COVID-19 vaccine shots, kids across America and in Arizona are still awaiting their first. But that could change this week. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave its approval to Pfizer’s two-dose vaccine series in children ages 5 to 11 on Friday, paving the way for the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to discuss awarding it emergency use authorization and vaccinate this younger group against COVID-19. A panel is set to meet Wednesday on the subject.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO