Commodores open the season with a win Monday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Call it deja vu for Sneads and Liberty come Friday in the 1A Regional Quarterfinals. The Pirates and Bulldogs played just a few nights ago in Bristol, with the Pirates coming away with a 17-7 win. That leaving both teams with identical 8-2 records. Now before this game Sneads was just behind Liberty in the RPI rankings. But even after the head to head win, Sneads remains just behind Liberty, so as the higher ranked team, Liberty gets to host their playoff opener Friday. “I did think that if we could win it, we might jump them and they would come to us.” Sneads head coach Bill Thomas told me Monday. “But we were five-one-thousandths of a point from making that happen. I don’t know, I think there should be more points for head to head, should count more. We’re losing a concession stand salary this week, and home field advantage all because of five one thousandths of a point from a computer system. But it’s different, it was in the back of my mind when we played the game last week, you still want to win the game. But you know you’re probably going to have to turn around and have to do this again the following week. It’s unique.”

SNEADS, FL ・ 6 HOURS AGO