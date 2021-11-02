CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commodores open the season with a win Monday

WJHG-TV
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter initially telling three professors they could not testify against...

www.wjhg.com

wrwh.com

TMU Bears win nail-biter in season opener

(CLEVELAND, Ga.) – The Truett McConnell University men’s basketball team hosted Voorhees College on Thursday, inside the Benjamin F. Brady Arena, where the Bears clinched their season opener in a final second shootout (69-66). TMU starts the season out 0-1, while the Tigers are 0-1. PLAY BY PLAY. Both teams...
CLEVELAND, GA
Mount Vernon News

Lady Cougars win at buzzer in hoops season opener

The basketball season began with last-second excitement as the Mount Vernon Nazarene University women's basketball team (1-0, 0-0) defeated Lawrence Tech University (0-1, 0-0) by a 73-71 score on Friday, Oct. 22, on a buzzer-beater by senior center Lily Krieger. MVNU dominated the first half and took 43-29 lead into...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Vanderbilt Hustler

Men’s Golf: Commodores conclude fall season with third-place finish at Williams Cup

Before entering a much-needed offseason, the Vanderbilt Commodores finished the fall season with the 10-team Williams Cup tournament in Wilmington, North Carolina. This three-round tournament was played on Oct. 25-26, with 36 holes being played on the first day. Vanderbilt’s third-place finish was an ideal way to conclude the 2021 season.
GOLF
Knox Pages

Cougars edge pesky Denison to win season opener

MOUNT VERNON – The Mount Vernon Nazarene University men’s basketball team (1-0, 0-0) defeated Denison University (0-0, 0-0) by a final score of 69-66. The Cougars started the season off on the winning side of things. MVNU took a 10-point lead into halftime but saw that lead quickly dwindle away in the second half after the Big Red started hitting very timely shots. The Cougars started out shooting 50% from the field and 33.3% in the first half, but in the second half they had to fight for every bucket. MVNU shot 39.3% in the second half altogether. However, when the Cougars needed shots to fall down the stretch, they got them.
MOUNT VERNON, OH
krcgtv.com

Columbia College Men, William Woods Women open basketball season with wins

Two local college basketball teams took home season-opening victories on Monday. The Columbia College men trounced Central Christian College of the Bible from Moberly 102-57. Meanwhile, the William Woods women defeated Cottey College 50-47 inside Anderson Arena. Watch the highlights from tonight's games below.
COLUMBIA, MO
Vanderbilt Hustler

Women’s Golf: Commodores finish 10th at The Ally, wrap up fall season

Limping to the end of the fall season, Vanderbilt women’s golf showed resilience and promise at The Ally at Old Waverly. The three-day, 54-hole tournament hosted by Mississippi State in West Point, Mississippi, gave each SEC program a crucial tune-up in preparation for the spring season. Vanderbilt (+17) finished 10th at the end of the competition, in front of only Tennessee (+24) and Missouri (+58).
WEST POINT, MS
Tyler Morning Telegraph

TJC Apaches win season opener in overtime

Basketball was back at Wagstaff Gymnasium and with fans in the stands. And those fans were treated to overtime as the Tyler Junior College Apaches took a 75-71 win over Southwestern Christian College in the season opener on Monday night. “I am so excited about the number of students that...
TYLER, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Basketball: King's Academy opens season with win

King’s Academy opened the basketball season with a 72-39 win over Sulphur Springs Christian Home Educators. Aidan Reynolds and Levi Campbell led the Knights in scoring with 14 points each, and Reynolds also grabbed seven rebounds. Leroy Sparrow was the Player of the Game with 12 points, 10 assists and...
EDUCATION
Brenham Banner-Press

Buccaneers race past Hurricanes to win season opener

Monday night’s Blinn College-Houston Hurricanes score didn’t matter as much to Scott Schumacher as the result. “You want to try to win as many games as you can,” the Buccaneers’ head coach said following a season-opening 91-68 home victory over the Hurricanes at the Kruse Center in Brenham. “I was just glad we were able to get a win, and everybody was able to play.”
BRENHAM, TX
Hickory Daily Record

Freshmen lead way for CVCC in season-opening win

The Catawba Valley Community College men’s basketball team opened its 2021-22 season with a 93-70 home victory against the Montreat JV team on Monday night at the Tarlton Complex. A trio of freshmen led the way for the Red Hawks (1-0), including Shad Thomas with 24 points, Nasim Fuller with...
CATAWBA, NC
kentuckytoday.com

Hilltoppers rout Cumberlands in last exhibition; season opens Monday

BOWLING GREEN – Host Western Kentucky closed its exhibition season Friday night with a dominating performance in an 88-59 win over University of the Cumberlands at E.A. Diddle Arena. For the second straight game, Maryland transfer Jairus Hamilton led four double-figure WKU scorers with 22 points. He also grabbed 11...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
hccommunityjournal.com

Lady Antlers open season with win over MV

The Lady Antlers got their basketball season off to a winning start Friday when they held off Medina Valley 50-40 in front of the homestand fans at Antler Gym during pre-district action. Ashlee Zirkel led scoring with 18 points Riley Dill added 11 points, while Emma Schumacher finished with seven...
BASKETBALL
News Herald

Commodores overcome slow start, edge past FCP in opener

PANAMA CITY — Last year's home opener for Gulf Coast featured a lethargic Commodore performance saved in part by some hot shooting from Jammy Pierre-Louis in an otherwise unremarkable effort. Monday night's regular season opener at the Billy Harrison Field House was a near carbon copy of that night, though...
COLLEGE SPORTS
St. Albans Messenger

BFA-Fairfax Bullets shut-out Vergennes Commodores; Emma Spiller scores game winning goal!

FAIRFAX- “Our whole mentality this season has been to play like a lion,” said Bellows Free Academy-Fairfax Bullets’ Coach Jojo Lynch. He’s not the biggest, not the smartest, not the strongest; all of the other animals fill those niches. The lion is still considered the king of the jungle because of his mentality; the lion believes he is the best at all of those things. That’s how I tell the girls to play; so far they’ve done it.”
WJHG-TV

Bulldogs get home football win Thursday

One man makes motorcycles for veterans. A man wants compensation after being wrongfully convicted for 37 years. There have been a lot of fatal wrecks lately. The suspect in the WJHG vandalism case has been arrested.
FOOTBALL
WJHG-TV

Sneads prepares for quick return trip to Liberty Friday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Call it deja vu for Sneads and Liberty come Friday in the 1A Regional Quarterfinals. The Pirates and Bulldogs played just a few nights ago in Bristol, with the Pirates coming away with a 17-7 win. That leaving both teams with identical 8-2 records. Now before this game Sneads was just behind Liberty in the RPI rankings. But even after the head to head win, Sneads remains just behind Liberty, so as the higher ranked team, Liberty gets to host their playoff opener Friday. “I did think that if we could win it, we might jump them and they would come to us.” Sneads head coach Bill Thomas told me Monday. “But we were five-one-thousandths of a point from making that happen. I don’t know, I think there should be more points for head to head, should count more. We’re losing a concession stand salary this week, and home field advantage all because of five one thousandths of a point from a computer system. But it’s different, it was in the back of my mind when we played the game last week, you still want to win the game. But you know you’re probably going to have to turn around and have to do this again the following week. It’s unique.”
SNEADS, FL
The Spun

Look: Major Fight In Stands At College Football Game

Fights among fans in the stands at sporting events have always – unfortunately – been part of the game. However, what used to be a rarity seems to be becoming a common occurrence. On Saturday night, fans attending a game between Boise State and Fresno State were treated to much more than a game.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WJHG-TV

A Bay County resident is also a World Series Champion

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Kansas City Royals, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Atlanta Braves. All three World Series winning teams Bay County resident Terrance Gore has been a part of. “It’s definitely a blessing,” Gore said. Gore made the Dodgers World Series roster in 2020, and the Braves World...
BAY COUNTY, FL

