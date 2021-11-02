CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Marcus Smart calls out Celtics stars for not passing ball

By Darryn Albert
Larry Brown Sports
Larry Brown Sports
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Marcus Smart thinks that his star teammates have the Mamba mentality in all the wrong ways right now. Smart’s Boston Celtics suffered an ugly collapse against the Chicago Bulls on Monday. After leading by as many as 19 in the third quarter, the Celtics got outscored 39-11 in the fourth to...

larrybrownsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Michael Jordan Never Beat Larry Bird And Boston Celtics In The NBA Playoffs: 0-6

Michael Jordan and Larry Bird are two of the greatest players in NBA history and are the first names selected on the Mt. Rushmore of talent for most people. Jordan and Bird changed the game, bringing worldwide popularity to professional basketball at an extreme level and also dominating the court with incredible skill. While Jordan was a freak athlete with iconic hops, Bird was a slow and methodical shooter who knew how to win games.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Celtics executive Brad Stevens gets brutally honest on Marcus Smart’s struggles

Celtics executive Brad Stevens gets brutally honest regarding the team’s recent struggles, especially for Marcus Smart. The Boston Celtics dropped back-to-back games against the Washington Wizards. In one game, Smart shot 14.3% from the field, making one out of seven. The team has had a difficult start to the season, currently placed at 12th in the east with two wins and four losses.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
FanSided

Boston Celtics: 3 teams that could look to trade for Marcus Smart

The Boston Celtics have been quite a disappointing team to start off this new campaign and, despite taking part in some solid performances, find themselves boasting a sub-.500 record of 3-5. Now, while there are some who believe the team’s weaknesses may be able to be fixed with a little...
NBA
Yardbarker

After win over Hornets, Marcus Smart dissed LaMelo Ball

One Boston Celtics player sounded very happy to get the last laugh on LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night. After the Celtics beat the Hornets in a hard-fought overtime contest, Celtics guard Marcus Smart took a shot at his younger counterpart Ball. Smart was on the receiving end of a Ball highlight in the third quarter. The 20-year-old crossed over Smart and hit a stepback three in his face.
NBA
MassLive.com

Celtics’ Marcus Smart almost didn’t play Monday vs. Hornets, then ‘he won that game for us’

It was a day-long process of grinding through some ailments, and right before tipoff, Marcus Smart warned the Celtics brass: “Just be ready if I can’t go.”. Smart said he felt awful in the morning with a migraine coupled with body aches. His body felt weak, he said, and he threw up once he woke up. The team wanted to put him as questionable for the game, but Smart said he wanted to monitor his condition as he started to feel better throughout the day.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Ime Udoka
Person
Marcus Smart
NESN

Celtics Injuries: Marcus Smart To Miss Saturday’s Game Vs. Wizards

Marcus Smart is under the weather, leaving the Boston Celtics short-handed. The Celtics have ruled out the point guard for Saturday’s game against the Washington Wizards. Boston announced Friday in its injury report Smart is ill and won’t travel to Washington. However, head coach Ime Udoka said Smart’s illness isn’t related to COVID-19.
NBA
chatsports.com

Marcus Smart had a fitting reaction to LaMelo Ball crossing him up

Marcus Smart is fine with losing the battle as long as he wins the war. The Boston Celtics guard was the victim of a mean LaMelo Ball crossover/stepback jumper combo in the third quarter of Monday's game in Charlotte. But Smart's Celtics outlasted Ball's Hornets for a 140-129 victory. So, when asked after the game about Ball putting him on a highlight reel, Smart took the long view.
NBA
NBC Sports

Here's what 76ers want in any Ben Simmons trade with Celtics, per report

The Philadelphia 76ers have yet to find a trade partner for star point guard Ben Simmons. Simmons has not played in a game for the Sixers over the first few weeks of the season. It's clear he doesn't want to play for Philly anymore, but so far the team has dug in and shown no willingness to take just any deal.
NBA
CBS Boston

Marcus Smart Sidelined With Non-COVID Illness, Out For Celtics’ Rematch Vs. Wizards

BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics backcourt will be shorthanded when the team looks to get some revenge against the Washington Wizards on Saturday night. Guard Marcus Smart is not making the trip to D.C. due to an illness. The illness is non-COVID related, Celtics head coach Ime Udoka told reporters on Friday. But Smart has been “feeling up and down” the last few days, and will miss Saturday’s road game for Boston. Smart was iffy to play Wednesday night when the Celtics hosted the Wizards, but ended up playing 36 minutes in Boston’s 116-107 loss at TD Garden. He struggled offensively, hitting just one of his seven shots from the field while finishing with seven points, three assists and two rebounds. Offense has been a struggle for Smart over the first five games of the season. He’s shooting just 25.5 percent from the floor, which dips to 23.5 percent on his 6.8 three-point attempts per game. He’s averaging just 7.4 points to go with 4.8 assists per contest. Celtics shooting guard Aaron Nesmith is also dealing with a non-COVID illness, but he will try to make the trip to Washington, according to Udoka.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mamba#Smart S Boston Celtics#The Chicago Bulls#Lake Buena Vista
numberfire.com

Marcus Smart starting for Celtics Monday, Dennis Schroder to come off bench

The Boston Celtics will start Marcus Smart at point guard in Monday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Smart missed the Celtics' last game with an illness, but has been on track to play tonight since then. He'll retake his spot in the starting five against the Bulls tonight while Dennis Schroder comes off the bench.
NBA
NESN

Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum Stats Support Marcus Smart’s Criticism Of Celtics Stars

Marcus Smart wasn’t just ranting about Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum. A statistic StatMuse shared about Brown and Tatum on Monday night seemingly backs up criticism Smart levied against them in the aftermath of the Boston Celtics’ historic meltdown against the Chicago Bulls. Smart bluntly accused Brown and Tatum of failing to create scoring opportunities for their teammates.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NESN

Celtics’ Marcus Smart Already Noticing One Difference From Last Season

The Celtics showed a lot of heart and determination Monday night in Charlotte. Boston trailed the Hornets, who entered the contest with a 3-0 record, by as many as 10 points in the fourth quarter. But Ime Udoka’s bunch stuck with it, chipped away and forced the game into overtime. It was all C’s from there, as they notched a 140-129 win to improve to 2-2 on the season.
NBA
SLAM

Marcus Smart Will Miss the Celtics’ Matchup Against Wizards With Illness

For the time being, it looks like the Boston Celtics will be without the services of Marcus Smart for Saturday’s road game against the Washington Wizards. Boston’s head coach Ime Udoka made the announcement that due to a non-COVID related illness, Smart will be away from the team when the team travels to Washington.
NBA
FanSided

Celtics news & rumors: Marcus Smart blasted; Tatum or Brown trade?

The Boston Celtics are an early season train wreck and one of their longest tenured players just made matters worse, which has amped up a former player to call him out. Following the team’s embarrassing 128-114 loss to the Chicago Bulls Monday night, Marcus Smart added salt to the wounds by calling out young stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown for not wanting to pass the ball.
NBA
MassLive.com

Celtics’ Rob Williams, Marcus Smart out Saturday vs. Wizards; Josh Richardson and Romeo Langford will play

WASHINGTON D.C. — The Celtics will be without a pair of starters for their game against the Wizards on Saturday, though they do return two players from the injury report. Boston coach Ime Udoka said pregame that Robert Williams III is officially out with a non-COVID illness, joining Marcus Smart, who didn’t travel with the team, as the two Celtics out.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Larry Brown Sports

New York City, NY
54K+
Followers
10K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.

 https://larrybrownsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy