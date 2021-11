Kara Prepares for the Final Battle in Supergirl Episode 6.17 Photos. The final showdown between the Super Friends and the team Lex Luther-Nyxly is upon us. After six seasons, The CW’s Supergirl will wrap things up in a couple of episodes. The series finale will feature a clash between the titular heroine and her long-time rival, Lex. Before they can settle their rivalry once and for all, both camps have to make some preparation. The recently released batch of promotional photos for the upcoming seventeenth episode features a closer look at what’s coming next in a few hours. In addition to Kara shining her new armor, the installment will see Alex finally proposing to Kelly. But their happiness might be short-lived, as another power couple is currently terrorizing National City.

TV SERIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO