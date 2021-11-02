Florida State women's basketball prepares for exhibition game Wednesday

We got our first glimpse of hoops inside the Tucker Center last week when the Florida State men hosted Mississippi College in an exhibition game. This week, the Florida State women's basketball team makes their return. West Florida is the opponent Wednesday night.

It'll also be the first time back on the court for head coach Sue Semrau since 2019, who took a leave of absence last season. The Seminoles had a closed scrimmage this weekend against Georgia, a match-up coach Sue said was a test for them. The Noles have several fresh faces. They're anxious to get the season started and work some things out before the season really begins next week.

"The reason we've always liked having an exhibition is so the first time they ever step out on the court it isn't going to be something that counts," said coach Sue Monday. "We want to establish an identity, we want to start to establish who we are. If you can turn on the lights and have fans in the stands, it really does help in a lot of ways."

That exhibition game is Wednesday at 7:00.

