Family Relationships

Carolyn Hax: What to call Grandma becomes new front in her bid for attention

By Advice columnist
Washington Post
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdapted from an online discussion. Hi there! I’m pregnant with my first child. I’m an only child so this is the first grandchild for my parents, and it’s the first grandchild for my husband’s parents as well. I think everyone should pick their own grandparent names, and I don’t...

walkerdog
6d ago

Kids will usually decide what they want to call grandparents so I'd say don't sweat it. It's not really a big deal in long run.

