Christian Albert Gaza, better known as Xian Gaza on social media, is causing a stir on various social media platforms and online communities. He is garnering much attention as he confessed his feelings to BLACKPINK's Jennie and asked her out on a date through a billboard sign near YG Entertainment's building. The billboard sign bearing his face asks Jennie out to dinner with the caption, "Kim Jennie Ruby Jane, Can I take you out to dinner? and make me the happiest man alive?" in both Korean and English.

CELEBRITIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO