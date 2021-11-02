CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

"Meta" Trademark Applicants Willing To Sell To Mark Zuckerberg for $20 Million USD

By Store
hypebeast.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe trademark applicants of “Meta” are supposedly open to selling to Mark Zuckerberg for the rebranding of Facebook — but for a price. Speaking to TMZ, Meta PC founders Joe Darger and Zack Shutt shared that while their petition is yet to be granted, they are...

hypebeast.com

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
AFP

Tesla shares fall after Musk's 'soap opera' Twitter poll

Tesla's share price plunged Monday in the latest controversy sparked by CEO Elon Musk, who was facing criticism for letting his Twitter followers decide whether he should sell billions in company stock. The episode, described by one analyst as "another bizarre soap opera", is the most recent example of real world trouble following the often provocative tweets from one of the world's richest people. The controversy -- which pushed Tesla down about three percent by 1700 GMT -- started Saturday with Musk targeting a push from US Democratic lawmakers to tax billionaires by targeting their stocks, which are usually taxed only when sold. In what appeared to be a protest against the now stalled proposal, Musk wrote on Twitter that he doesn't get a cash salary so he would be forced to sell shares to pay any sizable levy.
STOCKS
hypebeast.com

Elon Musk Asks Twitter If He Should Sell $25 Billion USD Worth of Tesla Stock to Pay Taxes

Elon Musk took to Twitter to ask a very important question: should he sell $25 billion USD worth of. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO set up a Twitter poll asking his followers if they support his move to sell a percentage of his Tesla stock. “Much is made lately of unrealized gains being a means of tax avoidance, so I propose selling 10% of my Tesla stock,” Musk wrote, adding that he “will abide by the results of this poll, whichever way it goes.” He continued, “Note, I do not take a cash salary or bonus from anywhere. I only have stock, thus the only way for me to pay taxes personally is to sell stock.”
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usd#Metaverse
knowtechie.com

A PC startup says it will drop its Meta trademark request for a cool $20 million from Facebook

A custom PC company, META PC, that has been around for about a year is currently going head-to-head with Meta, the company formally known as Facebook. Essentially, what is going on is that META PC filed a trademark request back in August for Meta. It is still pending. Then, in October, Facebook/Meta filed its trademark. In addition, the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative received a trademark for META in 2018.
TECHNOLOGY
Cheddar News

Social Network Nextdoor 'Growing the Neighborhood' by Going Public

Hyperlocal social networking platform Nextdoor made its public debut on the NYSE via a SPAC merger with Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II on Monday. CEO Sarah Friar joined Cheddar's "Opening Bell" to talk about what drove the company to a public offering and growing the platform on a global scale. "This allows us to not go back after investing and growing the neighborhood," Friar said. She also talked about the app's pandemic success and the fact that people have stuck around as businesses reopened on a larger scale.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Snapchat
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
AFP

Cybersecurity firm McAfee to be sold for more than $14 bn

US cybersecurity firm McAfee announced on Monday it will be sold to a group of investors for more than $14 billion, just over a year after going public. The consortium led by Advent International Corporation and Permira Advisers will pay about $12 billion in cash to acquire all of McAfee's outstanding shares, with the cost rising to more than $14 billion when the company's debt is added. The investor group also includes Crosspoint Capital Partners, Canadian pension fund CPP Investments, Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC and a subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority sovereign wealth fund. The sale is the latest episode in the history of the company founded by John McAfee in 1987, the namesake of the antivirus software.
BUSINESS
TheConversationCanada

As a global infrastructure giant, Facebook must uphold human rights

Facebook — its new corporate name is Meta — has always wanted to get to know you. Its public goal has ostensibly been to connect people. It’s been wildly successful in doing so by building out what can only be called everyday infrastructure around the world. There are 3.5 billion people worldwide using Facebook’s suite of products, which includes Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp. As the infrastructure provider, Facebook knows a lot about who its users are, and what they do. Recently, the company has announced a US$10 billion investment in the “metaverse” — an immersive version of the internet that can...
INTERNET
Indy100

Elon Musk trolls Jeff Bezos after Blue Origin loses NASA lawsuit

After Blue Origin’s lawsuit against NASA over a $2.9 billion contract awarded to SpaceX was dismissed, Elon Musk appeared to poke fun at Jeff Bezos on Twitter. Blue Origin, Bezos’ company, has been vying with SpaceX for a contract to handle NASA’s Human Landing System program, which is in charge of delivering astronauts to the moon’s surface for the agency’s planned Artemis missions.
BUSINESS
The Drum

Mark Zuckerberg teases Meta world-building with 3D painting

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg has given an insight into his ambitions for the metaverse, following the social network’s high-profile rebrand, by illustrating how an added dimension of interactivity can usher in new worlds of possibility. Fresh from announcing the Meta name to the world – an overt shift in emphasis...
VISUAL ART

Comments / 0

Community Policy