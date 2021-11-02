CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
EV truck startup Rivian seeks $60 billion valuation in IPO

By ROBERT CHANNICK
Miami Herald
 7 days ago

Startup electric truck manufacturer Rivian is seeking a valuation of about $60 billion in its forthcoming initial public offering, according to a filing Monday with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Rivian is planning to offer 135 million shares of common stock priced between $57 and $62 per share. The...

CarBuzz.com

Tesla's $4 Billion Deal With Hertz Is In Doubt

Last month, Hertz announced a landmark order of 100,000 Tesla Model 3 cars for its rental car fleet valued at around $4.4 billion dollars - the largest electric car order ever made by a rental car company. The deal was announced just a few weeks after new CEO Mark Fields rescued the company from bankruptcy. Half of the 100,000 vehicles would be used for standard car rentals, while the others would be used for Uber rentals.
BUSINESS
fordauthority.com

Ford Backed Rivian Seeks Higher IPO Valuation After Wooing Wall Street

Back in February, Ford Authority reported that Ford-backed EV automaker Rivian was aiming to go public as soon as September with a valuation of $50 billion. Then, in May, the company announced that it was eyeing a $70 billion dollar valuation for its initial public offering (IPO). That number jumped up to $80 billion in August but was scaled back to its original expected value of $50 billion earlier this month. Now, just a few days later, that number has jumped back up to $65 billion, according to Reuters.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Expensify raises expected pricing of IPO

Expensify Inc. on Monday raised the expected pricing range for its upcoming initial public offering. The company, which aims to simplify the process of building expense reports, now expects an IPO price of $25 to $27 a share. The company previously expected $23 to $25 a share. Expensify plans to offer 2.61 million shares through the IPO, while selling shareholders plan to offer 7.12 million. The company would raise about $70.5 million at the high end of its raised range. Expensify generated $65.0 million in revenue during the first six months of 2021, up from $40.6 million in the first six months of 2020. The company also generated $14.7 million in net income during the first six months of the year, up from $3.5 million in the first six months of 2020. Expensify is looking to go public amid a 20% rise in the Renaissance IPO ETF over the past 12 months. The S&P 500 is up 34% over that span.
STOCKS
AutoExpress

“The profit the Government makes on every electric car sold is indefensible”

We need to talk about VAT and its role in preventing drivers buying pure-electric cars. In his Autumn Budget, Chancellor Rishi Sunak barely mentioned Value Added Tax, never mind the harm it does to electric car retail prices. Truth is, VAT is seriously hitting affordability, and killing sales in showrooms that must sell more of them to meet the Government’s own eco targets.
ECONOMY
Miami Herald

Ford breaks green bond record with $2.5 billion debut sale

Ford Motor Co. is selling $2.5 billion of bonds whose proceeds are aimed at benefiting the environment, the automaker’s first as it transitions to making electric vehicles and the largest ever such offering from a U.S. corporation. The Dearborn, Michigan-based company is marketing green bonds expected to mature in 10...
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock underperforms Monday when compared to competitors

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) slid 4.84% to $1,162.94 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.07% to 15,982.36 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.29% to 36,432.22. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Tesla Inc. closed $80.55 below its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company achieved on November 4th.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Tesla Said To Be In Talks With Quebec For Investment In Battery Production

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is in talks for making a battery production investment in Canada’s largest province Quebec, Electrek reported Monday, citing Le Journal de Montreal. What Happened: Quebec is investing heavily to extract minerals that go into the making of electric vehicle batteries and looking for partners who could develop the project.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Porsche 9-month profit jumps to low end of 2021 target thanks to Volkswagen

BERLIN, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Porsche SE (PSHG_p.DE) said on Tuesday its nine-month net income bounced to the lower end of the German automotive group's full-year guidance thanks to profits from Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE), which recovered after a pandemic-related slump last year. The holding company controlled by the Porsche and Piech...
BUSINESS
AFP

Mobile payments firm Paytm kicks off India's biggest IPO

India's biggest-ever initial public offering opened Monday with digital payments platform Paytm looking to raise nearly $2.5 billion, in what has already been a record year for share listings. Paytm is backed by Chinese tycoon Jack Ma's Ant Group, Japan's SoftBank and Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway, which together own around a third of the company. The firm was founded barely a decade ago by Vijay Shekhar Sharma, the son of a schoolteacher who says he learned English by listening to rock music. He was ranked India's youngest dollar billionaire four years ago at the age of 38 and now has a net worth of $2.4 billion, according to Forbes. He owns a nearly 14-percent stake.
BUSINESS
Reuters

EV maker Rivian boosts IPO price range, aims for $65 bln valuation

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Rivian Automotive, backed by Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O), on Friday significantly raised the expected offer price of its shares, with the electric vehicle manufacturer aiming for a valuation of as much as $65 billion in its initial public offering. It had earlier this week aimed for a...
BUSINESS
Law.com

Latham, Skadden Usher Rivian IPO to Expected $60B Valuation

Electric vehicle company Rivian is expected to offer its IPO as early as next week. Latham and Skadden are working with the Irvine, California-based company on its listing on the Nasdaq. The company is hoping for a a $60 billion valuation and to raise $8 billion during its initial public...
IRVINE, CA
shop-eat-surf.com

Allbirds IPO Pushes Retailer’s Valuation Above $4 Billion

This story is provided by SES sister publication, Retail TouchPoints. Learn more at retailtouchpoints.com. Despite failing to ever turn a profit in its six years of operation, Allbirds made a strong Wall Street debut on Nov. 3. Shares surged 90% over the retailer’s $15 initial price to close at $28.64, raising the company’s valuation to approximately $4.1 billion, according to CNBC. Allbirds’ IPO filing plans, released in October, projected a much lower potential valuation of $2.2 billion.
RETAIL
CNET

Former Rivian executive suing EV startup over gender discrimination

A former Rivian executive is suing the electric vehicle startup over gender discrimination, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday. Laura Schwab, Rivian's former VP of sales and marketing, published a blog post Thursday detailing the company's "toxic bro culture," which she alleges led to her wrongful termination. "The bro culture...
BUSINESS
Orange County Business Journal

Rivian Amended IPO Share Price Brings Valuation to $65B

Rivian Automotive Inc. said in a securities filing Friday it has amended its share price in its forthcoming IPO to an estimated $72 to $74. That range would be up from the company's previous estimate of $57 to $62. The update gives the Irvine electric vehicle maker a $64.6 billion...
IRVINE, CA

