Richmond, VA

Man dies after being electrocuted while working on house

By WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff
 7 days ago
RICHMOND, Va. -- A man has died after he was accidentally electrocuted while working on a house.

On Monday just before 7 p.m., a 45-year-old man went to move his aluminum ladder that was leaning against the house.

He accidentally made contact with a power wire, which electrocuted him.

He was transported to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .

