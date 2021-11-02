CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Bhaskar Sambasivan

DOT med
 7 days ago

PRINCETON, N.J. October 26, 2021 - CitiusTech, a leading provider of healthcare technology services, solutions and platforms, announced today that its Board of Directors has appointed Bhaskar Sambasivan as Chief Executive Officer effective November 1, 2021. Mr. Sambasivan joined CitiusTech as President in May 2021, and has been working closely with...

www.dotmed.com

Comments / 0

Related
thefastmode.com

Platform9 Appoints Former Nokia Exec Bhaskar Gorti as CEO

Platform9, the leader in multi-cloud Kubernetes-as-a-Service, has announced that Bhaskar Gorti has joined as its new Chief Executive Officer. Bhaskar Gorti is a global software executive who brings decades of experience in building innovative and passionate teams focused on accelerating growth through customer-centricity, digitalization, and automation. He has previously held top industry positions including Senior Vice President at Oracle Corporation and President of Nokia Software and Chief Digital Officer.
BUSINESS
DOT med

Kaufman Hall and Vizient announce investment and form strategic collaboration

Kaufman, Hall & Associates, LLC (“Kaufman Hall”), a strategic advisor for healthcare systems and providers, and Vizient, Inc. (“Vizient”), the nation’s leading healthcare performance improvement company, announced that Vizient will make a strategic, minority investment in Kaufman Hall. Funds affiliated with Madison Dearborn Partners, LLC (“MDP”) will continue to own a majority position in Kaufman Hall.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

CitiusTech Names Bhaskar Sambasivan as CEO, Succeeding Co-Founder Rizwan Koita

CitiusTech, a leading provider of healthcare technology services, solutions and platforms, announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Bhaskar Sambasivan as Chief Executive Officer effective November 1, 2021. Mr. Sambasivan joined CitiusTech as President in May 2021, and has been working closely with Rizwan Koita, CEO, as part of a structured leadership transition process.
BUSINESS
AFP

Cybersecurity firm McAfee to be sold for more than $14 bn

US cybersecurity firm McAfee announced on Monday it will be sold to a group of investors for more than $14 billion, just over a year after going public. The consortium led by Advent International Corporation and Permira Advisers will pay about $12 billion in cash to acquire all of McAfee's outstanding shares, with the cost rising to more than $14 billion when the company's debt is added. The investor group also includes Crosspoint Capital Partners, Canadian pension fund CPP Investments, Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC and a subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority sovereign wealth fund. The sale is the latest episode in the history of the company founded by John McAfee in 1987, the namesake of the antivirus software.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Board Of Directors#Citiustech#Patient Services#Eversana#Siebel Oracle#Pricewaterhousecoopers#Md#Quest Imaging Solutions
SmartAsset

Three Types of REITs (and How to Invest in Them)

When it comes to building a strong portfolio, there are many different investment vehicles to choose from. One such vehicle is the REIT, which allows investors to put their money into real estate-based assets without the risk and hassle of … Continue reading → The post Three Types of REITs (and How to Invest in Them) appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
REAL ESTATE
Sourcing Journal

Hamrick Mills: Where Sustainability, Quality, and Innovation Come First

Weaving Fabrics for a Better Tomorrow Entirely committed to meeting the needs of its customers, Hamrick Mills also strives to reduce the environmental impact and carbon footprint in all of its operations. This is why they joined the U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol, to ensure the cotton used to manufacture their fabrics is grown following the highest sustainability standards—further protecting the planet’s ecological health and the wellbeing of future generations. Hamrick Mills’ manufacturing processes meet or exceed every local, state, and federal requirement for environmental protection, energy and recycling. They use sustainably grown ﬁbers to create exceptional woven fabrics for the Apparel, Home...
ENVIRONMENT
Cheddar News

AI Chipmaker Hailo Raises $136 Million

AI chipmaker Hailo raised $136 million in its latest funds round, representing one of the largest investments ever in the AI chip space. It comes amid the ongoing global chip shortage, and a surge in demand for the company's technology, which is used to power smart cities, cars and homes, and the next generation of retail. Hailo co-founder and CEO Orr Danon joined Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
SmartAsset

What Is a Pure Play Company?

Pure play stocks represent publicly traded companies that focus on a single line of business. While other companies may diversify their business operations, pure play companies focus on selling a single product or service. So what does this mean when … Continue reading → The post What Is a Pure Play Company? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
STOCKS
Sourcing Journal

Brands Can Lead on Home Bedding Sustainability with Eastman Naia™ Renew

How do you sleep at night? That’s a question from Eastman. The company has entered the growing home textiles market with Naia Renew cellulosic fiber and wanted to learn more to improve the quality of consumers’ sleep. But the question doesn’t just address the obvious comfort angle, where soft, breathable bedding yields better sleep. It also seeks to determine if consumers will “sleep better at night” knowing they purchased more sustainable bedding that is also healthy for the planet. To measure consumer attitudes and purchase behavior on home textiles and bedding, Eastman invested in a global consumer research study of 3,000 U.S., European...
LIFESTYLE
Cheddar News

Social Network Nextdoor 'Growing the Neighborhood' by Going Public

Hyperlocal social networking platform Nextdoor made its public debut on the NYSE via a SPAC merger with Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II on Monday. CEO Sarah Friar joined Cheddar's "Opening Bell" to talk about what drove the company to a public offering and growing the platform on a global scale. "This allows us to not go back after investing and growing the neighborhood," Friar said. She also talked about the app's pandemic success and the fact that people have stuck around as businesses reopened on a larger scale.
INTERNET
Reuters

Nvidia doubles down on software tools for crafting virtual worlds

(Reuters) - Nvidia Corp on Tuesday released a set of tools for software developers aimed at helping them create a “metaverse” of three-dimensional virtual worlds - and use a lot more computing power from Nvidia’s chips in the process. At the Santa Clara, California, company’s annual technology conference, Nvidia released...
SOFTWARE
Axios Charlotte

What does the future of remote work look like in Charlotte?

Fully remote work and hybrid models have become priorities for job seekers, so we asked Charlotte companies how they’re adjusting to this new normal. By the numbers: 52% of U.S. workers say they want hybrid work, per McKinsey. And 45% of U.S. firms say they want to pursue such a model, according to a CNBC survey. The […] The post What does the future of remote work look like in Charlotte? appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
DOT med

Dates for Meditech 2022 trade fair in Bogota announced

Meditech, International Health Trade Fair, will return from July 12 - 15, 2022 to Corferias in Bogotá, Colombia. Online exhibitor registration is now open at https://feriameditech.com/en/. Meditech will be jointly organized by the International Business and Exhibition Center, Corferias, the Colombian Association of Hospitals and Clinics (ACHC) and Messe Düsseldorf, organizer of Medica - the world’s leading international trade show for the health sector.
INTERNATIONAL TRADE
DOT med

The road to recovery for medical device supply chains starts with technology

Like many industries reliant on the dissemination of physical goods, the medical devices market experienced significant issues in 2020 due to COVID-19-related disruptions. This growing field, which witnessed a 4.4% CAGR since 2015 and reached $457 billion in 2019, was plagued with a variety of supply chain issues: High prices, stringent barriers to entry, limited competition, increased lead times for distribution, and complex country-specific tariffs were just the beginning. Sourcing of parts became difficult due to shortages, and medical device organizations faced the difficult task of optimizing their available parts inventories while ensuring their provider facilities and hospitals had the stock they needed to serve patients. Because medical device supply chains are highly regulated, there were also challenges in staying compliant with the myriad of related requirements (one example is the CARES Act Section 506J, which requires organizations to notify the FDA of an interruption or permanent discontinuance in manufacturing). Perhaps most importantly, the need to adhere to strict quality standards for medical device parts is a top priority for all device organizations as it impacts the subsequent safety of patients – preventing them from rapidly engaging new parts suppliers due to both lengthy quality-assurance and compliance processes.
INDUSTRY
DOT med

Prior authorization and regulations hindering delivery of care, say providers

Federal regulations are straining healthcare providers’ ability to offer quality care to patients. That’s what the majority of 420 medical group practices told the Medical Group Management Association for its 2021 Annual Regulatory Burden Report. And while 95% say that a reduction in regulatory burdens would allow them to reallocate resources better, 91% have only seen these regulations increase over the past 12 months.
HEALTH SERVICES
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Largest Employer In America

There are two answers to which organization employs the most Americans. One is the federal government. The Hill puts that figure at about 2.1 million. The other is a publicly-traded company owned, in part, by one of the richest families in the world. The topography of corporate America has changed radically since the middle of […]
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy