CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

FL-Dem-House-20-Cnty

By The Associated Press
Dothan Eagle
 7 days ago

Here are TEST returns from Florida by county...

dothaneagle.com

Comments / 0

Related
Times Daily

House Dems delay huge social bill, plan infrastructure vote

WASHINGTON (AP) — Top Democrats abruptly postponed an expected House vote Friday on a 10-year, $1.85 trillion social and environment measure, as leaders' long struggle to balance demands from progressives and moderates once again dogged the pillar of President Joe Biden’s domestic agenda. Support local journalism reporting on your community.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
FOX59

Dems end deadlock, House sends Biden infrastructure bill

WASHINGTON (AP) – The House approved a $1 trillion package of road and other infrastructure projects late Friday after Democrats resolved a months-long standoff between progressives and moderates, notching a victory that President Joe Biden and his party had become increasingly anxious to claim. The House passed the measure 228-206, prompting prolonged cheers from the […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Miami Herald

A recount could begin Friday in FL-20 Democratic primary. The margin is 3 votes.

Broward and Palm Beach counties could begin a recount as soon as Friday in the neck-and-neck Democratic primary to replace U.S. Rep. Alcee Hastings. Broward County Commissioner Dale V.C. Holness and healthcare executive Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick are virtually tied according to unofficial vote totals as of 7 p.m. Thursday. According to the Florida Division of Elections, Cherfilus-McCormick leads Holness by three votes, or by .01%, in the race for Florida’s 20th Congressional District, which spans the two counties.
PALM BEACH, FL
Dothan Eagle

GA-Mayor-Atlanta-Cnty

Here are TEST returns from Georgia by county in the race for Mayor. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnty#U S#Fl Dem#Democratic#House
Vanity Fair

A Special Grand Jury In Georgia Could Be the Latest Splitting Headache for Trump

The criminal investigation into Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia, part of his larger crusade to invalidate Joe Biden’s win at the time, appears to be gaining steam. Fani Willis, the Atlanta D.A. leading the inquiry, is expected to soon convene “a grand jury dedicated solely to the allegations of election tampering,” the New York Times reported Saturday, though the decision isn’t yet finalized. The news is the latest development in the investigation against Trump and his allies, which has been quietly moving forward since Willis opened it in February. If she convenes a grand jury, it would be a step toward holding the former president accountable for, among other things, pressuring Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find” enough votes to reverse Biden's victory in the state.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
The Independent

Teacher who become face of Illinois’ anti-mandate movement was actually vaccinated the whole time

A teacher who famously refused a state vaccine mandate had actually been vaccinated all along.Kadence Koen, who teaches mathematics at Southeast High School in Springfield, Illinois, chose in September to take unpaid leave rather than show proof of vaccination or get tested weekly for Covid-19, as required under a state mandate for public education workers.Since then, she has waged a public campaign of defiance against the rule, even as she faced disciplinary hearings and the possibility of termination.“What brought me to this decision is that I’m a big fan of liberties and freedom in the country and personal rights,”...
EDUCATION
CBS DFW

Gov. Greg Abbott Signs Bill Allocating Federal COVID-19 Relief Funds For Texans

AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Governor Greg Abbott signed Senate Bill 8 into law on Monday, Nov. 8, allocating the nearly $16 billion federal American Rescue Plan Act funding awarded to the State of Texas earlier this year. SB 8 allocated critical funding for various state resources and programs, the governor’s office said in a news release. That funding includes: $7.2 billion to the Unemployment Compensation Fund to pay back outstanding advances and to bring the balance of the fund to the statutory floor $500.475 million for broadband infrastructure $150 million for the deployment and reliable operations of next generation 911 service including equipment and administration...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy