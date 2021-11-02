CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

XPeng Deliveries Grow 233% In September

By Zachary Shahan
CleanTechnica
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re following the EV revolution in China — and, increasingly, growing out of China — XPeng is one of the big names. While one EV startup after another has crashed on the runway or quickly crashed into a tree after getting airborne, there are two or three companies that have...

cleantechnica.com

AutoExpress

“The profit the Government makes on every electric car sold is indefensible”

We need to talk about VAT and its role in preventing drivers buying pure-electric cars. In his Autumn Budget, Chancellor Rishi Sunak barely mentioned Value Added Tax, never mind the harm it does to electric car retail prices. Truth is, VAT is seriously hitting affordability, and killing sales in showrooms that must sell more of them to meet the Government’s own eco targets.
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Pioneer Power stock rockets on massive volume after introducing mobile EV charging products

Shares of Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. rocketed 82.5% on massive volume in midday trading Monday, enough to make them the biggest gainers on major U.S. exchanges, after the maker of on-site power generation equipment announced the launch of its E-Boost portfolio of mobile electric-vehicle charging products. Volume spiked to 155.2 million shares, compared with the full-day average over the past 30 days of about 146,230 shares, and making the stock the most actively traded on the Nasdaq. The company said it did not comment on stock action. The E-Boost portfolio includes a truck-mounted product, providing truck and car owners with dispatchable charging services; a trailer-mounted product for higher capacity EV charging, which also provides options for towing; and stationary EV charging products that can be moved if needed, and can provide high-speed DC fast charging to two vehicles. "We are anticipating the rapidly growing demand for high-capacity mobile charging that will be required to support the wide range of EV and mobile power use cases with E-Boost products," said Chief Executive Nathan Mazurek. The stock has soared 53.2% year to date, while the Russell 2000 of small-capitalization stocks has rallied 24.1% and the S&P 500 has gained 25.1%.
MARKETS
CleanTechnica

Tesla Growth In The Next Two Years (2022–2023)

When you are very small, growth percentages can be astronomical. Going from one in your first year to three in the next year to 30 gives growth of 200% and 900%. But after these first few years, 50% growth is considered crazy high. Tesla is now big enough that growth of 50% per year has never been done before by a manufacturing company of this size everywhere in the world.
BUSINESS
CleanTechnica

Tesla Giga Austin & Giga Berlin Start Production In Q4, Start Deliveries In Q1

The production numbers of Tesla factories are funny things. Everybody thinks they know them better than Tesla and Elon Musk. The line in Berlin-Brandenburg will produce a car every 45 seconds. That is not the bullets from a machine gun speed of battery cells, but it’s really, really fast. Some clever people with a calculator pushed (60*60*24*365)/45=700,800 and concluded that Elon Musk was wrong with his 500,000/year capacity. The $300 billion guy mentioned that reaching 75% was a very big achievement and that it would take 2 years, not that they’d be at nearly 1.4 million cars from Berlin and Austin in 2022.
BUSINESS
CleanTechnica

Tesla Sold 54,391 Vehicles In China In October, + Giga Shanghai Ceremony For New Construction Phase

October sales figures from the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) are in, and they show that Tesla’s delivery total was 54,391 units, with 40,666 having been exported. It should be noted that this included the one-week closure of Giga Shanghai due to China’s National Day celebrations. The fact that Tesla was still able to maintain its speedy pace last month while having the factory closed for a week shows that the demand for Tesla’s vehicles is pretty strong, and production capacity has grown.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Tesla Said To Be In Talks With Quebec For Investment In Battery Production

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is in talks for making a battery production investment in Canada’s largest province Quebec, Electrek reported Monday, citing Le Journal de Montreal. What Happened: Quebec is investing heavily to extract minerals that go into the making of electric vehicle batteries and looking for partners who could develop the project.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Porsche 9-month profit jumps to low end of 2021 target thanks to Volkswagen

BERLIN, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Porsche SE (PSHG_p.DE) said on Tuesday its nine-month net income bounced to the lower end of the German automotive group's full-year guidance thanks to profits from Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE), which recovered after a pandemic-related slump last year. The holding company controlled by the Porsche and Piech...
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

Why EV Maker XPeng's Shares Took Off in October

XPeng surpassed 100,000 total electric vehicle deliveries in October. The company revealed plans for its XPilot 4.0 driver assistance technology that will be another step toward providing fully autonomous features. What happened. Shares of Chinese electric vehicle maker XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) had a strongmOctober, gaining 31.2%, according to data from S&P...
ECONOMY
CleanTechnica

EMotorad Introduces ENER-G All-Electric Delivery Scooter To UAE

Indian EV manufacturer EMotorad just rolled out its new electric mini scooter, the ENER-G, to a new market. The electric scooter will be available for delivery fleets in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The ENER-G will be an excellent clean vehicle to help with the much higher demand for online deliveries in the country that has come out of the coronavirus crisis. The ENER-G has been designed for this purpose. It has the range and carrying capacity to transport different types of items, such as food, groceries, retail goods, or other packages.
RETAIL
aba.com

U.S. International Trade Balance Grows in September

The U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis announced today that the goods and services deficit was $80.9 billion in September, up $8.1 billion from $72.8 billion in August, revised. The September increase in the goods and services deficit reflected an increase in the goods deficit of...
ECONOMY
CleanTechnica

UK Plugin EV Share Above 23% In October, Up 1.9x YoY

The UK, Europe’s third largest auto market, saw plugin electric vehicle share hit a new high of 23.1% in October, up 1.9x year-on-year, with two thirds of plugin share coming from full electrics. October’s overall auto market volume was down almost 25% from last year, at the lowest level since 1991. Kia took the largest portion (10.5%) of the full electric market in October.
WORLD
CleanTechnica

RedEarth Battery Systems

You know you are looking around the site of an Australian company when it has products called a “Drop Bear” or a “Honey Badger” or a “Troppo.” What on red earth are they in this context? Battery systems of course. In fact they are the only Clean Energy Council (CEC)–certified Australian-made batteries.
ELECTRONICS
wlip.com

Robots hit the streets as demand for food delivery grows

SUNRISE, FL - OCTOBER 24: The Broward Sheriff's Office bomb squad deploys a robotic vehicle to investigate a suspicious package in the building where Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) has an offce on October 24, 2018 in Sunrise, Florida. A number of suspicious packages arrived in the mail today intended for former President Barack Obama, Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and the New York office of CNN. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
SUNRISE, FL
CleanTechnica

Norway Remains Near 90% Plugin EV Share, Even With Tesla Off Duty In October

Norway, the world’s leading country in electric vehicle adoption, saw plugin EV market share in October at an impressive 89.3%, up from 79.1% a year ago. Controlling for Tesla’s absence (usual at the start of a quarter), this was in fact Norway’s highest ever month for plugin share. Diesel, petrol and plugless hybrids all recorded their lowest sales volumes of the modern era, each less than half the volume of a year ago. Overall auto market volume was 11,579 units.
ECONOMY
CleanTechnica

Tesla Offers Loans In China For EV Buyers To Make EVs More Affordable

Tesla is now offering vehicle financing services to its customers in China, reports the South China Morning Post. The goal is to make its made-in-China EVs more affordable. The financing includes options where buyers don’t even have to pay a down payment. The article noted that customers who choose a...
ECONOMY
Axios

