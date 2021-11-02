CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

VIPs including Jeff Bezos flew to a climate conference on 400 private jets, sparking fury over the carbon emissions caused

By Huileng Tan
Business Insider
Business Insider
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jm098_0cjkFhze00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WZnIl_0cjkFhze00
Amazon's founder, Jeff Bezos, at the COP26 climate conference.

Alain Jocard/AFP/Getty Images

  • Hundreds of private jets are said to be taking VIPs and their staffs to the COP26 climate summit.
  • Amazon's Jeff Bezos, President Joe Biden, and other world leaders took private jets to the summit.
  • The advocacy group Transport and Environment criticized private jets' outsize environmental impact.

As hundreds of private jets ferry world leaders and top business executives to the UN's COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, environmentalists are up in arms over the environmental damage caused by the travel.

Scotland's Sunday Mail , citing aviation sources, reported that more than 400 private jets were expected. They are said to be shuttling more than 1,000 VIPs and their staff to the talks - which, according to the conference website, seek to "bring together world leaders to commit to urgent global climate action."

US President Joe Biden traveled to the climate-crisis symposium on Air Force One, and the Sunday Mail said the leaders of Canada, France, Germany, India, Israel, and Japan all used their own aircraft as well. Amazon's Jeff Bezos also flew in on his $65 million Gulfstream jet, British media reported.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is planning on returning to London from Scotland on a private jet - running on sustainable fuel, The Guardian reported. His official spokesperson told the British news outlet, "It is important that the prime minister is able to move round the country, and obviously we face significant time constraints."

The International Council on Clean Transportation says commercial aviation accounts for about 2% of global carbon emissions, a number expected to triple by 2050.

The European advocacy group Transport and Environment said in a May report that private planes were five to 14 times as polluting as commercial planes on a per passenger basis and 50 times as polluting as trains.

"It can't be stressed enough how bad private jets are for the environment - it is the worst way to travel by miles," the group's UK policy manager told the Sunday Mail . "Private jets are very prestigious, but it is difficult to avoid the hypocrisy of using one while claiming to be fighting climate change."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 10

Derek Schmid
7d ago

They are so self absorbed they have no idea the hypocrisy they show!

Reply
7
Related
Reuters

Greenpeace Germany sues Volkswagen over carbon emissions targets

BERLIN, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Environmental activist Clara Mayer and the heads of Greenpeace Germany have sued Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) in German court, the NGO said on Tuesday, accusing the automaker of failing to do its part to combat climate change. The claimants had given Volkswagen eight weeks to consider their...
BUSINESS
The Conversation U.S.

The new Global Methane Pledge can buy time while the world drastically reduces fossil fuel use

There were four big announcements during the first week of COP26, the U.N. climate conference in Glasgow: on coal, finance, methane and deforestation. Of those four, the global methane pledge could have the most immediate impact on Earth’s climate – provided countries follow through on their pledges and satellite monitoring works as effectively as advertised. More than 100 countries agreed to cut their methane emissions 30% by 2030 under the Global Methane Pledge, an initiative launched by the U.S. and European Union. And major foundations and philanthropic groups pledged over US$325 million to help countries and industry dramatically reduce methane emissions...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jeff Bezos
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Russia comes in from cold on climate, launches forest plan

A Russian island north of Japan has become a testing ground for Moscow s efforts to reconcile its prized fossil fuel industry with the need to do something about climate change.More than two-thirds of Sakhalin Island is forested. With the Kremlin’s blessing, authorities there have set an ambitious goal of making the island — Russia's largest — carbon neutral by 2025.Tree growth will absorb as much planet-warming carbon dioxide as the island's half-million residents and its businesses produce, an idea the Russian government 4,000 miles to the west in Moscow hopes to apply to the whole country, which has...
EUROPE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Jet#Un#Vips#Carbon Emissions#Transport And Environment#The Sunday Mail#Gulfstream#British#European
The Independent

Climate march keeps up pressure on leaders at U.N. summit

The public pressure that helped spur more world action on global warming is due to be on full display outside the U.N. climate summit Saturday, when thousands of demonstrators are expected to march through the rainy grey streets of Glasgow to demand leaders move faster to cut fossil fuels that are wrecking the climate.Police helicopters buzzed over Glasgow early Saturday as authorities prepared for a second day of protests by climate activists. Scots are accustomed to inclement weather, and turnout for the march was expected to be strong despite stiff gusts and a drizzle that turned to cold rain.Inside...
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Good COP, bad COP: UN climate meet praised and panned

The COP26 climate talks resuming Monday have so far unfolded on parallel planes, with high-level announcements stage-managed by host country Britain during week one riding roughshod over a laborious UN process built on consensus among nearly 200 countries. A dizzying blitz of pledges to curb methane emissions, phase out coal-fired power, stop overseas fossil fuel financing, and halt deforestation would appear to have moved the dial towards the Paris Agreement's most ambitious goal of capping global warming at 1.5 degrees above pre-industrial levels. With a rise of 1.1C to date, storms, heatwaves and floods have become more frequent, intense and deadly. An International Energy Agency (IEA) tally of the commitments, along with one by India to boost renewables and reach net zero by 2070, found they would hold warming to 1.8C -- not good enough, but way better than the "catastrophic" 2.7C projected by the UN just last month.
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationAU

To reach net zero, we must decarbonise shipping. But two big problems are getting in the way

Shipping, which transports 90% of the world’s trade, contributes nearly 3% of global emissions – a little more than the carbon footprint of Germany. If gone unchecked, this share could increase to 17% by 2050 as the world’s GDP keeps growing. Curbing shipping emissions has been a hot topic at the international climate summit in Glasgow, with 14 nations signing a declaration last week to bring shipping emissions down to net zero by 2050. On Saturday, shipping industry heavyweights and senior government representatives met to iron out details of this lofty promise, ahead of the key transportation talks at COP26. Important differences...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
United Nations
Country
France
Country
India
Country
Japan
Country
Scotland
Country
Germany
CNBC

Why billionaires like Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos buy carbon offsets — and how they work

It's a common refrain: A billionaire loudly promotes potential solutions for climate change while jetting around the world, leaving a sizable carbon footprint. This week, it happened twice. First, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates — an outspoken advocate for combatting climate change — reportedly celebrated his 66th birthday by hosting dozens of guests, including fellow billionaire Jeff Bezos, on a mega-yacht in the Mediterranean Sea near Turkey's coast.
INDUSTRY
WSB Radio

The Latest: U.S. climate envoy Kerry lauds Biden project

GENEVA — U.S. climate envoy John Kerry says a new project trumpeted by U.S. President Joe Biden, in which companies underpin development of low-carbon technologies through their buying power, amounts to a “big transformation.”. The “First Movers Coalition,” spearheaded by the U.S. government and the World Economic Forum, aims to...
U.S. POLITICS
BBC

Climate change: Carbon emissions show rapid rebound after Covid dip

Global carbon dioxide emissions are set to rebound to near the levels they were at before Covid, in a finding that has surprised scientists. The amount of planet-heating gas released in 2020 fell by 5.4% as the pandemic forced countries to lock down. But a scientific report by the Global...
ENVIRONMENT
Business Insider

Business Insider

283K+
Followers
19K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy