Quick question: If you buy your Christmas gifts with a credit card this December, will you still owe that money in January?. Answer: Of course you will. Yet when state leaders put together a state budget — spending tens of billions of dollars a year in public money — they often fail to account for future obligations, pretending they don’t exist. That’s because the state uses “cash accounting,” which is like balancing your checkbook without considering the charges you put on your credit card.

POLITICS ・ 10 DAYS AGO