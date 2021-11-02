FL-GOP-House-20-Cnty

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
By The Associated Press
Dothan Eagle
 7 days ago

Here are TEST returns from Florida by county...

Business Insider

Kansas' Democratic governor said it was 'too late' for Biden to issue a vaccine mandate, siding with Republicans against it

The Democratic governor of Kansas issued a statement opposing President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate for businesses. Gov. Laura Kelly joined Republicans in opposition of the mandate, saying it's "too late to impose a federal standard" after states have "been leading the fight against COVID-19." Biden's vaccine mandate requires businesses with...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

The coming Republican threat may be even bigger than Democrats imagine

The shift against Democratic candidates in Virginia and New Jersey in last Tuesday’s elections has shocked the left. But if anything, Democrats understate the widespread danger their party faces. To understand the magnitude of last week’s electoral earthquake, one must grasp the concept of “margin shift.” This is the difference...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
KESQ

Chris Christie delivers tough message to Republican audience, saying GOP gains hinge on moving on from 2020

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie told some of the Republican Party’s most influential donors and bundlers Saturday that the only way for the party to continue building on last Tuesday’s electoral successes is to move beyond former President Donald Trump’s fixation with the 2020 election results — while showing voters they will listen and fight for them with a message “that doesn’t hurt their ears.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
arcamax.com

House GOP adds 13 Democrats to 2022 target list

WASHINGTON — After a bruising election night for Democrats in Virginia, the House GOP campaign arm said Wednesday it was setting its sights on a new round of incumbents in the Old Dominion and beyond. The National Republican Congressional Committee added 13 House Democrats to its existing list of targeted...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNN

Florida Gov. DeSantis officially launches 2022 reelection bid

(CNN) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has officially launched his campaign for reelection, setting the stage for what is expected to be one of the country's most closely watched and expensive gubernatorial races of 2022. DeSantis filed the paperwork to run for another four years on Friday, according to the...
FLORIDA STATE
CNN

Florida Primaries for US House 20 Special Election

CNN projects that Jason Mariner will win the Republican nomination in the race to succeed the late Rep. Alcee Hastings, a Democrat who died in April as Florida’s longest-serving member of Congress. The southeast Florida district includes parts of Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach and is one of the most Democratic-leaning districts in the state. A crowded field of Democrats is vying for the nomination, which is expected to remain in the party’s control after the general election on January 11, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Florida Democratic Primary Elections Prove Tight Race

A mere 12 votes separated the leading contenders, Jamaican-American Dale Holness and Haitian-American Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, in yesterday’s Florida Democratic primary elections. Both candidates are fighting to replace Alcee Hastings who died in April from cancer, in Florida’s 20th Congressional district. At the end of the initial counting, Florida Elections Board...
FLORIDA STATE
Bangor Daily News

Democrats flip Maine House seat in Augusta held by GOP for nearly a decade

AUGUSTA, Maine — City Councilor Raegan LaRochelle flipped a Maine House of Representatives district representing the west side of the state capital in Tuesday’s special election, putting a seat long held by Republicans in the Democratic column. LaRochelle, a businessperson and consultant in her first council term, won 56.2 percent...
AUGUSTA, ME
Dothan Eagle

GA-Mayor-Atlanta-Cnty

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Georgia by county in. the race for Mayor Atlanta. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
ELECTIONS
newsitem.com

GOP's Carey, Democrats' Brown win US House seats in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republican Mike Carey, a Trump-backed coal lobbyist, bested a two-term state lawmaker to win an open U.S. House seat in central Ohio on Tuesday, while Democrat Shontel Brown coasted to victory in a second up-for-grabs congressional district in the Cleveland area. The election results will leave...
OHIO STATE
Dothan Eagle

Georgia House and Senate GOP release redistricting plans

ATLANTA (AP) — Republicans in Georgia's state House and Senate are taking different approaches to trying to preserve their majorities for another decade in spite of recent Democratic inroads. House Republicans on Tuesday unveiled a proposal that would sacrifice a handful of members, while Senate Republicans issued a plan that...
ATLANTA, GA
Springfield News Sun

Ohio GOP running out clock on new U.S. House maps

The Ohio General Assembly missed a Sept. 30 deadline to create a new U.S. House of Representatives district map, without holding any public discussions. That threw the job back to the Ohio Redistricting Commission. Now, with only a week to go before the commission’s Oct. 31 deadline, that body hasn’t...
OHIO STATE
KHON2

GOP, Dem winners of US House seats in Ohio sworn into office

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two vacant Ohio congressional seats were filled Thursday after Republican Mike Carey, a coal lobbyist from Columbus, and Democrat Shontel Brown, a Democratic Party leader from Cleveland, were sworn in as members of the House after Tuesday’s special election. Brown will represent the Cleveland-area seat vacated by...
OHIO STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

Live updates: Coal lobbyist holds House seat in Ohio for GOP

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Longtime coal lobbyist Mike Carey held an open U.S. House seat in central Ohio for Republicans in Tuesday’s special congressional election. Carey defeated two-term Democratic state Rep. Allison Russo, a public health policy consultant, in Ohio’s 15th Congressional District. Russo had raised more money in the district than any Democrat in history.
OHIO STATE
WTOP

GOP on track to regain House, despite Dem wins in Northern Va.

In several closely watched Virginia House of Delegates races, Democrats held on to their seats in reliably blue districts in Northern Virginia — but it appeared Republicans were on track to regain majority of the Virginia House. There were still a handful of uncalled races Wednesday afternoon. But, so far,...
VIRGINIA STATE

