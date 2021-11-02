FL-GOP-House-20-Cnty

CNN projects that Jason Mariner will win the Republican nomination in the race to succeed the late Rep. Alcee Hastings, a Democrat who died in April as Florida’s longest-serving member of Congress. The southeast Florida district includes parts of Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach and is one of the most Democratic-leaning districts in the state. A crowded field of Democrats is vying for the nomination, which is expected to remain in the party’s control after the general election on January 11, 2022.

