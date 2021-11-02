CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

SCOTUS hears Texas abortion arguments

By FOX 26 Staff
fox26houston.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's been two months since the strictest abortion law in the country was allowed to take effect in Texas and already it's faced non-stop legal challenges. SB8 makes it illegal to help a woman get an abortion after a fetal heartbeat has been detected. The Supreme Court...

www.fox26houston.com

Comments / 0

AFP

US Supreme Court to debate restrictions on religious advisors at executions

The US Supreme Court will consider Tuesday a death row prisoner's request that his pastor be allowed to touch him during his execution, a case that could determine the role of religious advisors in death chambers. John Ramirez, 37, was scheduled to be executed on September 8 for stabbing a convenience store clerk to death during a 2004 robbery. Seth Kretzer, Ramirez's lawyer, petitioned the Supreme Court to halt the execution because the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) will not allow Ramirez' Baptist pastor, the Reverend Dana Moore, to have physical contact with him as he is executed or to pray aloud in the chamber. The high court granted Ramirez a last-minute stay of execution and scheduled a hearing to consider the merits of the case.
The Conversation U.S.

Supreme Court appears to suggest right to guns at home extends to carrying them in public too

Faced with the question “does the constitutional right to possess a gun extend outside the home?” the majority of the Supreme Court appears to be heading toward the answer “yes.” On Nov. 3, 2012, justices heard oral arguments over New York’s restrictions on the carrying of firearms in public. Supreme Court watchers reported that conservative justices – who make up the bulk of the court – appeared to be of the view that the state’s laws contravene individuals’ right to self-defense outside of their own property. “Why isn’t it good enough to say I live in a violent area, and I want...
bloomberglaw.com

Death Penalty, State Secrets Up Next at Supreme Court (PODCAST)

Expedited case on religious advisers in death chamber also on tap. It’s another big week of arguments at the U.S. Supreme Court as the justices will hear cases involving national security state secrets and religious rights of death-row inmates. Bloomberg Law “Cases and Controversies”podcast hosts Kimberly Robinson and Jordan Rubin...
fox26houston.com

Justice Department files voting rights lawsuit against Texas

AUSTIN, Texas - The U.S. Justice Department has filed a lawsuit against Texas over certain restrictive voting procedures imposed by Texas Senate Bill 1. Senate Bill 1 was signed into law in September 2021 by Governor Greg Abbott. The law establishes new rules for voting by mail, strengthens protections for partisan poll watchers and rolls backs local voter initiatives used primarily in Harris County in the 2020 election.
John Roberts
Mother Jones

Justices Kagan and Sotomayor Weren’t Taking Any Bullshit at SCOTUS’ Texas Abortion Hearing

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. On Monday, the US Supreme Court heard oral arguments on Texas’s law prohibiting abortions after six weeks, a near-total ban. The pair of cases—Whole Woman’s Health v. Jackson and United States v. Texas—were marathon sessions with little mention of the thousands of people who have already faced the consequences of the ban. Amid a lot of abstract legal arguments, there was a distinct bright spot: a few real zingers from Justices Elena Kagan and Sonia Sotomayor.
Cleveland.com

U.S. Supreme Court hears arguments for Texas’ citizen enforcement abortion law in case watched closely by states like Ohio

WASHINGTON, D. C. — The enforcement mechanism that Texas chose to crack down on abortions — deputizing citizens to bring civil suits against anyone who enables an abortion — should be overturned because it blocks federal judicial intervention and could be used to circumvent other federal court decisions state legislators disagree with, foes of the law told the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday.
thefulcrum.us

The Supreme Court is broken and needs to be reformed

Turberville is director of The Constitution Project as the Project on Government Oversight, a nonpartisan group that investigates corruption, misconduct and conflicts of interest in the federal government. The Supreme Court's reputation has been sullied by deeply contentious confirmation processes and the resulting polarizing rulings by its own justices. One...
The Independent

‘The impact is catastrophic’: Justice Sotomayor sounds alarm on Supreme Court refusal to block abortion law

US Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor has warned that the impact of the high court’s latest refusal to block a ban on abortions at six weeks of pregnancy in Texas is “catastrophic”.The nation’s high court agreed to fast track a review of the law, with the court beginning arguments in the case on 1 November. But the ban will remain in effect, the court ruled on 22 October.Justice Sotomayor wrote in a seven-page opinion that she “cannot capture the totality of this harm in these pages” and criticised the court’s apparent flattening of constitutional rights protected under the landmark...
mediaite.com

BREAKING: Fifth Circuit HALTS Biden Vaccine Mandate on Businesses Over ‘Grave’ Constitutional Concerns

President Joe Biden‘s rule forcing businesses of over 100 employees to mandate the Covid vaccine has been temporarily halted by the Fifth Circuit court of appeals. Attorneys general for several states, including Texas, Louisiana, and Utah, joined advocacy and business groups in the petition, which is not the only legal challenge faced by the administration over the rule.
