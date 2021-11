As more families become pessimistic about the future, the percentage of Americans who anticipate the economy to improve in 2022 is rapidly declining. The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research survey said only 35 percent of Americans thought the US economy was healthy. Meanwhile, 65 percent of the respondents said it was terrible. The same survey indicated 45 percent of Americans believed the economy went well last month. However, the numbers are now comparable to where it was at the start of 2021. When asked whether they expected the economy to improve in 2022, 47 percent answered they thought it would deteriorate.

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO