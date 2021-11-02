Flare Gas Recovery System Market Size, Share, Industry Analysis and Global Forecast to 2028

The global plant-based beverages market size is expected to reach US$ 474,666.1 million by the end of 2028. Rising focus on health and wellness is giving impetus to the market, finds Future Market Insights in a report, titled "Plant-Based Beverages Market - Global Industry Analysis 2013-2017 and Opportunity Assessment 2018-2028." According to the report, the market was valued at US$ 247,848.8 million in 2018. Between 2018 and 2028, the market is expected to report a CAGR of 6.7% CAGR. As leading companies focus on diversifying their product portfolio, consumers are likely to get spoilt with choices. This in turn would favour the market's expansion over the course of the report's forecast period.

