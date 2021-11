Real Madrid takes on Shakhtar Donetsk Tuesday in a 2021 Champions League soccer matchup that could shake things up in Group D. Madrid fins itself trailing just behind Sherrif Tiraspol in the standings thanks to the Spanish League club’s upset loss earlier, but is still in a points tie with six. Real Madrid could jump to the top spot if things go their way Wednesday, but need a strong showing against the Ukrainian club. Madrid currently sits second in La Liga, going 2-1-0 in its last three matches, including a big win over FC Barcelona in El Clasico. Fans looking for the English broadcast of the match may run into trouble in the U.S., as that broadcast will be exclusive to Paramount+.

SOCCER ・ 5 DAYS AGO