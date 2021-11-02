CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse’s King Street Kitchen to close its doors for good

By Site staff
 7 days ago

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT)- La Crosse’s King Street Kitchen’s last day in business is Tuesday, Nov. 2.

As we first reported a few weeks ago, plans are in the works for a CCF bank to be built where the restaurant sits.

The Eau Claire-based bank has 25 locations including in Tomah and Ettrick.

According to a Facebook post from the owners, the restaurant on the corner of 7th and King streets has been around for 62 years.

It’s operated under the King Street Kitchen name since 2006.

