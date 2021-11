Big E vs. Kevin Owens for the WWE Championship is a can’t miss feud for the company. Monday Night Raw saw Seth Rollins earn his opportunity for the WWE Championship when he defeated Rey Mysterio, Finn Balor, and Kevin Owens in a ladder match. Earlier in the night, each competitor made their claim as to why they deserved the chance at competing against Big E. Owens was the final one to lay his claim, making it clear that he wants gold after going the longest period of his WWE career without it. Later in the night, he went up to Balor and showed a side of him that almost sounded desperate.

WWE ・ 10 DAYS AGO