The 1st pick in the NBA Draft was made by the Detroit Pistons when he acquired Cade Cunningham. After making his team dearly wait for his debut, the 20-years-old rookie scored his first professional basket in Magic vs Pistons showdown. However, it has to be said that Cade surely did not have the best of debuts in the league as he had to wait for the second quarter to register his first points in the league.

NBA ・ 9 DAYS AGO