CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberty County, GA

Video captures moment Liberty County officer saved man’s life

By Lewis Levine/Coastal News Service, Molly Curley
WNCT
WNCT
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mxx7Q_0cjkDFXq00

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – A security officer is being credited for saving a man’s life when he collapsed last week at the steps of the Liberty County Courthouse.

A security camera caught it all on video.

Ralph Robinson walks the steps of the courthouse most mornings for exercise, but last Tuesday, his normal routine took a turn.

The security video shows the moment Robinson collapsed onto the sidewalk on South Main Street. A passerby checked on the unresponsive man before getting help.

Lt. Gary Eason, who was just starting his shift at the courthouse, came to Robinson’s side. When he found no breath or pulse, he started compressions.

Crews search for missing boater in Wassaw Sound

“About a minute into the compressions, he started coming back to us and was able to talk to us,” Eason recalled.

“Glory to God,” he added. “His love and grace kept Mr. Robinson here.”

Eason said this was a first in his 24-year career in law enforcement. While he’s performed CPR before, it was the first time he revived someone before EMS arrived.

“When he came to, the first thing he said was ‘Thank you.’ He kept saying ‘Thank you,'” Eason said.

“He was glad to know that I was there for him,” he added.

Eason has kept in touch with Robinson since the emergency. He visited Robinson over the weekend and is checking on his property until he’s able to return.

Georgia woman gets no ER treatment, but $700 hospital bill

Liberty County Sheriff William Bowman said Eason’s actions are proof that police are always looking out for their citizens.

“We do more than just arrest people and we do care about our citizens,” he said. “On that particular day, Gary Eason, he did a wonderful job by initiating the CPR, bringing the subject back.”

Bowman said the department is recommending Eason for local and state life-saver awards.

A humble Eason said he’s simply serving the people.

“I’m going to try to do what I can,” he said.

We’re told Robinson now has a pacemaker and is in “great spirits.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 1

Related
WNCT

Tow company owner killed while working, towing on I-80

CLINTON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The owner of Valley Truck and Trailer in State College was killed Saturday on the side of I-80 when another car left the roadway and crashed into him. James ‘Jim’ Corl was on the side of I-80 in Clinton County to remove a disabled tractor-trailer around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. […]
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Liberty County, GA
State
Georgia State
Liberty County, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Hinesville, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
WNCT

Police: Motorist stopping for crash in Durham dies when struck by SUV

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — A woman who stopped to help motorists trapped in a vehicle that was involved in a crash on a central North Carolina road early Sunday was killed when she was struck by another car, police said. Jasmine Harbison, 29, of Raleigh and her boyfriend had pulled over to assist crash victims […]
DURHAM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wsav#Cpr#Ems
WNCT

Juveniles detained after high-speed chase from Kinston, into New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – Officers with the Kinston Police Depart responded early Monday to a suspicious vehicle behind Premiere Theatre located at 1176 Hill Farm Road.   Officers made contact with two juveniles inside the vehicle and were investigating why they were at the property when the driver of the vehicle attempted to back over one of the officers. […]
KINSTON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WNCT

Community gathers for prayer after car crash kills Virginia student

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Four Magna Vista High School students were involved in a car crash this week that led to three of them being hospitalized. The fourth passenger, Nick Pruitt, was killed in the incident. Members of the community are searching for answers after the devastating loss. Soapstone Road has averaged six to […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WNCT

WNCT

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
606K+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy