The Kansas City Chiefs have the privilege of playing the Green Bay Packers in Week 9 of the NFL season. Will the 3 keys determine this weekend’s outcome?. The Chiefs have had a rollercoaster type season. The erratic turnovers paired with the highlight reels. Many fans have held onto the ride and are ready to see this team play consistently, similar to a merry-go-round. The team is coming off of a nail-biter victory over the New York Giants on Monday Night Football. With a record of 4-4, they look to take on the Green Bay Packers in Week 9. For a Chiefs victory, they will need to focus on three keys.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO