Despite a series of self-inflicted blows, the Chiefs got back to .500 on Monday night with a 20-17 win over the Giants at Arrowhead Stadium. Patrick Mahomes was 29 for 48 for 275 yards with a touchdown and an interception. The interception was his league-leading 10th, and he would have thrown another if not for an offside penalty against the Giants that nullified it. He came into the game as the Chiefs' leading rusher but carried just three times for 10 yards Monday.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO