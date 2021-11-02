CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Patrick Kane notches hat trick as Chicago Blackhawks top Ottawa Senators

 7 days ago

Patrick Kane had a hat trick and an assist and Brandon Hagel scored twice to back a solid effort from goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury and lift the host Chicago Blackhawks past the Ottawa Senators 5-1 on Monday night for Chicago’s first victory of the season.

The Blackhawks earned just two points in their first nine games, skating to overtime losses at New Jersey on Oct. 15 and against Toronto on Oct. 27. They doubled that point total Monday, outshooting the Senators 31-30 amid the 16th four-point game of Kane’s career.

After grabbing the lead on a Hagel goal off a rebound at 19:10 of the first period, Chicago maintained control the rest of the night. Back in the lineup following a four-game absence due to COVID-19 protocol, Kane made it 2-0 Blackhawks just 2:09 into the second, burying a loose puck on the power play.

Hagel and Kane added goals in the first 1:22 of the third period. Nineteen seconds after Ottawa fell behind 4-0, Alex Formenton beat Fleury as the Senators avoided being blanked for the first time this season.

Chicago restored its four-goal lead at 7:17 of the third on Kane’s third goal of the night. Jonathan Toews collected three assists to double his season total. Dominik Kubalik added two assists.

Ottawa lost for the fourth time in five games. The Senators have lost two of their three contests away from home this season, and they are set to conclude a three-game road trip when they visit Minnesota on Tuesday night.

Matt Murray made 26 saves for Ottawa in his first action since suffering a neck injury late in an Oct. 23 loss to the New York Rangers. Murray, who played alongside Fleury in Pittsburgh for two seasons, faltered in the third period, allowing three goals.

Fleury had 30 saves for the Blackhawks.

Special teams weren’t friendly to the Senators, who went 0-for-4 on the power play while surrendering a goal to Chicago on the man advantage.

–Field Level Media

