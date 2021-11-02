CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs slip past New York Giants

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vcM6e_0cjkCwoG00

Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to two fourth-quarter field goals Monday, overcoming an uneven performance to help deliver a 20-17 home victory over the New York Giants .

Unable to connect on deep routes against the Giants’ two-deep safeties, Mahomes often settled for shorter options but proved inconsistent, passing for 275 yards while going 29-for-48 with one touchdown and one interception.

He eventually engineered a 55-yard march capped by a 34-yard field goal by Harrison Butker with 1:07 remaining. The Giants (2-6) went nowhere on their final series, which included sacks by the Chiefs’ Chris Jones and Frank Clark.

The hard-fought win enabled Kansas City to balance its record at 4-4 after coming into the season as the favorite to capture a third consecutive AFC title. The Chiefs committed two turnovers to raise their league-leading total to 19, and they also committed 12 penalties.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bi8G6_0cjkCwoG00
Also Read:
NFL Power Rankings: Dallas Cowboys, Green Bay Packers rise before Week 9

An interception by Mahomes was wiped out on the game-winning drive by an offside call against the Giants, who then got flagged for a facemask on a 14-yard completion to Travis Kelce on the following play. A 24-yard touch pass to Mecole Hardman put the Chiefs in a goal-to-go situation. It was Kansas City’s longest play of the game.

Playing without several offensive threats, Daniel Jones passed for 222 yards and two touchdowns, but the Giants lacked the firepower to pull off the upset.

New York, which committed 10 penalties of its own, again played without two injured standouts, running back Saquon Barkley and receiver Kenny Golladay, and lost another prime target, Sterling Shepard, in the second quarter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=143mJt_0cjkCwoG00 Also Read:
NFL games today: Full TV schedule, daily fantasy picks, best bets

After completing his first eight passes, Mahomes went 6 for 19 to close the first half, though Kansas City still led 14-10 at the break.

Willie Gay intercepted Jones’ first attempt and the Chiefs cashed in on that turnover with a 6-yard strike from Mahomes to Tyreek Hill, who finished with 12 catches for 94 yards. Kansas City’s Derrick Gore also scored on a 3-yard burst midway through the second for his first career touchdown, making it 14-7.

New York got a touchdown and a field goal off two first-half drives inside the Kansas City 5. Jones found Kyle Rudolph for a 1-yard TD in the first minute of the second quarter to forge a 7-7 tie, and Graham Gano’s 23-yard field goal late in the first half drew the visitors within 14-10.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
AllTitans

Official Who Worked Titans-Chiefs Game Died Afterward

A member of the officiating crew who worked Sunday’s game between the Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs at Nissan Stadium died on his way home from the contest. Carl Madsen, who worked in the NFL for more than 20 years, was found unresponsive in his car on I-65 North after authorities received reports of a vehicle blocking one lane, according to TMZ Sports. Police broke into his vehicle to extract him, but Madsen died at a hospital a short time later, according to the report.
NFL
The Spun

Patrick Mahomes Reacts To The Aaron Rodgers News

The Green Bay Packers learned on Wednesday that starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers will miss Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The 2020 MVP tested positive for COVID-19 and is not vaccinated, meaning he’ll miss this weekend’s match-up and be forced to quarantine for the next 10 days. Although much...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
New York State
AOL Corp

Look: Patrick Mahomes Has A Message For Chiefs Fans

The NFL world can’t stop talking about Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs because of their shocking 3-4 start to the 2021 season. Most recently, the Chiefs lost to the Tennessee Titans 27-3. Mahomes completed just 20 of his 35 pass attempts for 206 yards with no touchdowns and one pick before he exited because of an injury.
NFL
FOX Sports Radio

Why Patrick Mahomes' Career Has Suddenly Hit a Snag

Colin Cowherd explain why he thinks Patrick Mahomes is having the worst year of his NFL career, as the former MVP who some even proclaimed as the ‘GOAT’ and the ‘Michal Jordan’ of football just a couple of years into his career, now looks awfully human for a comatose Chiefs offense.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sterling Shepard
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Reasons abound for Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes' struggles

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — (AP) — Turn on the TV or listen to talk radio and just about everyone has an opinion on why Patrick Mahomes is playing so poorly. He's a sleep-deprived new dad who spent too much time doing commercials and endorsements in the offseason. He was galivanting around the world, popping up in exotic locales or at celebrity golf tournaments, rather than spending long days poring over game film or studying the playbook in the wake of an embarrassing Super Bowl loss.
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Says Chiefs vs. Packers Will Have Notable Guest

In less than a week, football fans will get to see one of the best games of the season as the Green Bay Packers face off against the Kansas City Chiefs. Aaron Rodgers and the Packers will travel to Kansas City for a massive showdown against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. While the Chiefs have struggled this season, they opened as the betting favorite.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Giants#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs#Afc
The Phinsider

Monday Night Football: New York Giants @ Kansas City Chiefs Live Thread & Game Information

Week eight of the 2021 calendar winds up with this week’s Monday Night Football showdown. While we Miami Dolphins fans continue to lick our wounds there is at least a bit of a distraction this evening when the AFC faces off against the NFC on MNF. The NFC East’s third-place New York Giants will travel to Missouri this evening to take on the AFC West’s 4th place Kansas City Chiefs. While it's sad that a team could hold onto third place as the Giant’s do with only two wins after seven games I suspect that’s got something to do with why despite their records not being all that different than the Chiefs, with only three wins, come into this game a touchdown and a half favorites. I will be the first to admit that I have not watched either team this season so I don’t know much about how either is playing. I tend to watch a lot less NFL when our Dolphins are suffering through a horrific season.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
New York Giants
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Kansas City Chiefs
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

24K+
Followers
27K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy