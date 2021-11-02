CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego Padres hire away Oakland A’s manager Bob Melvin

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 7 days ago

San Diego struck early in free agency, hiring Oakland Athletics manager Bob Melvin to take over in the Padres’ dugout.

The Padres and Melvin agreed to a three-year deal, the team confirmed Monday morning, that brings Melvin back to the National League after 11 seasons with the Athletics.

“Bob is one of the top managers in the game and brings a tremendous wealth of knowledge and a proven track record to win at the Major League level,” Padres general manager and president of baseball operations A.J. Preller said. “Throughout the process, Bob showed our group a true love of baseball and a natural presence to lead. It was immediately evident how he’s been able to bring out the best in his players throughout his managerial career. We believe that Bob is the right man to take our talented group and help them deliver a championship to the city of San Diego.”

Melvin’s contract expired in Oakland at the end of the 2021 season. The Athletics won .528 percent (853-764) of games under Melvin. He led the team to six playoff appearances (2012-14, 2018-20).

The Padres missed the playoffs in a stacked National League West following a poor September. San Diego fired Jayce Tingler after two seasons and interviewed multiple candidates, including former White Sox and Marlins manager Ozzie Guillen and former Cardinals manager Mike Shildt.

A three-time Manager of the Year, Melvin has 18 seasons experience in that role and is 1,346-1,272 overall.

His .514 winning percentage in 2,618 games includes stints with the Seattle Mariners (2003-04), Arizona Diamondbacks (2005-09) and Oakland Athletics (2011-21).

A first-round pick in the secondary MLB Draft as a catcher in 1981, Melvin had a .233 career batting average with 35 home runs and 212 RBI in 692 career games.

–Field Level Media

