CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

New York Giants’ Sterling Shepard leaves with quad ailment

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40sMip_0cjkCsHM00

New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard exited with a quad injury sustained in the second quarter Monday night against the Kansas City Chiefs, and the team announced he would not return.

Shepard had been limited in practices leading up to the game at Kansas City because of a strained hamstring.

He was injured and went down awkwardly after contact with the a Chiefs defender on the Giants’ last possession of the first half. Shepard finished the night with four catches for 25 yards, giving him 32 receptions to 324 yards this season.

New York trailed Kansas City 14-10 at halftime.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
AllTitans

Official Who Worked Titans-Chiefs Game Died Afterward

A member of the officiating crew who worked Sunday’s game between the Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs at Nissan Stadium died on his way home from the contest. Carl Madsen, who worked in the NFL for more than 20 years, was found unresponsive in his car on I-65 North after authorities received reports of a vehicle blocking one lane, according to TMZ Sports. Police broke into his vehicle to extract him, but Madsen died at a hospital a short time later, according to the report.
NFL
AOL Corp

Look: Patrick Mahomes Has A Message For Chiefs Fans

The NFL world can’t stop talking about Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs because of their shocking 3-4 start to the 2021 season. Most recently, the Chiefs lost to the Tennessee Titans 27-3. Mahomes completed just 20 of his 35 pass attempts for 206 yards with no touchdowns and one pick before he exited because of an injury.
NFL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Reasons abound for Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes' struggles

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — (AP) — Turn on the TV or listen to talk radio and just about everyone has an opinion on why Patrick Mahomes is playing so poorly. He's a sleep-deprived new dad who spent too much time doing commercials and endorsements in the offseason. He was galivanting around the world, popping up in exotic locales or at celebrity golf tournaments, rather than spending long days poring over game film or studying the playbook in the wake of an embarrassing Super Bowl loss.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Says Chiefs vs. Packers Will Have Notable Guest

In less than a week, football fans will get to see one of the best games of the season as the Green Bay Packers face off against the Kansas City Chiefs. Aaron Rodgers and the Packers will travel to Kansas City for a massive showdown against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. While the Chiefs have struggled this season, they opened as the betting favorite.
NFL
atlantanews.net

Postgame Transcripts: Week 7 at New York Giants

Opening statement:Congratulations to New York, (Giants Head Coach) Joe Judge, they thoroughly got after us today. Unbelievably disappointed in our coaching staff and myself and our players and the entire Carolina Panthers. I thought the defense hung tough for a while, but in the end, some really well-thought out but simple things that they did beat us. Offensively, other than that first drive, that was not a very good day in any shape or form. Obviously, I pulled (Panthers Quarterback) Sam (Darnold) in the game. I just felt like we needed some sort of a spark. Not that anything was necessarily him, I think it's all of them. Hoping (Panthers Quarterback) PJ (Walker) would go out there and make a run or do something to kind of get us going. Sam will be our quarterback next week. He'll be our quarterback moving forward. In a game like that and I called a fake punt at the minus-15 or 20-yard line the first half trying to get us going and we checked out of it. (Safety Jeremy) Chinn checked out of it. This is obviously not anywhere good enough. I'll answer anything you guys ask today, but at the end of the day, I don't know if we realize the position that we're in. You can tell New York certainly recognized after last week the position they were in, that their backs were against the wall. They had a sense of urgency that we did not have. We'll find that this week. We'll have to find that this week moving forward. We're getting ready to play Atlanta. We can't continue to go out, and we were not the tougher team today and that's a credit to the Giants. Coming off what happened to them last week, they showed up to play today at a high level and we were not good enough.
NFL
New York Post

Sterling Shepard likeliest of recovering Giants weapons to play vs. Chiefs

If Sterling Shepard’s dance moves were any indication, the hamstring injury that kept him out of Sunday’s win over the Panthers was feeling much better Thursday. The Giants wide receiver then backed that up with his words, and based on Joe Judge’s, Shepard might not be the only offensive weapon with a chance to get back on the field Monday against the Chiefs.
NFL
sportstalkline.com

The 1986 New York Giants: Larger Than Life

The Paley Center, in partnership with The New York Post, gathers iconic members of the legendary 1986 New York Giants (Harry Carson, Sean Landeta, Phil McConkey, Leonard A. Marshall Jr., and Gary Reasons) with moderator Steve Serby to commemorate the 35th anniversary of their unforgettable Super Bowl championship season. Panel topics include: how the leadership of General Manager George Young and linebacker Carson coalesced the players into a winning team; Super Bowl XXI's post-season celebration seeming "unreal" to Carson; First Lady Nancy Reagan's reaction when Carson gave her husband, President Ronald Reagan, a "popcorn bath" during a White House celebration for the team; Reasons' "love-hate" relationship with coach Bill Parcells due to Parcells' ability to "get under your skin" while attempting to motivate; how the "Gatorade shower" became an ongoing element of the Giants' 1986 season; the complicated nature of New York Giants' fans; and the panelists' thoughts on where the 1986 Giants team ranks in sports history.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sterling Shepard
chiefscrowd.com

Sterling Shepard out with a quadriceps injury

Giants receiver Sterling Shepard missed three of the past four games with hamstring injuries. He left Monday night’s game with a quadriceps injury. The Giants have ruled him out. Shepard was injured when he got tangled with L’Jarius Sneed with 25 seconds remaining in the first half. Shepard immediately grabbed his leg. Sneed was flagged [more]
NFL
chatsports.com

Giants’ Sterling Shepard, Evan Engram return to practice Thursday (Report)

The injury bug is certainly alive and spreading throughout East Rutherford. The Giants were without a number of their offensive weapons this past Sunday but somehow pulled off a 22-point win over Carolina. However, on Thursday, the team received some intriguing news. Wide receiver Sterling Shepard and tight end Evan...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs#New York Giants Fantasy
Yardbarker

New York Giants: Week 8 Storylines to Watch

It's time for the New York Giants to turn the page on last week's win over the Carolina Panthers and look ahead to the next opponent on the schedule, the defending AFC Champion Kansas City Chiefs, on Monday Night Football. Historically, Monday Night Football hasn't been kind to the Giants....
NFL
chiefscrowd.com

Joe Judge on Sterling Shepard injury: Hopefully it’s not too bad

Injuries to skill position players have been an issue for the Giants all season and Monday night continued the theme. Running back Saquon Barkley and wide receiver Kenny Golladay were both ruled out for the third straight game and wide receivers Dante Pettis, Sterling Shepard, and Kadarius Toney all got hurt during the game. Toney [more]
NFL
Sporting News

Is Sterling Shepard playing on Monday night? Fantasy injury update for Giants-Chiefs Week 8 Monday Night Football

Sterling Shepard has been heavily targeted in games in which he's played this year, but a nagging hamstring injury has kept him off the field as much as he's been on. With a favorable matchup awaiting him on Monday Night Football against the Chiefs, plenty of fantasy football owners are undoubtedly checking the latest injury updates to see if Shepard is playing. We have you covered ahead of your final start 'em, sit 'em decision of Week 8.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NFL Teams
New York Giants
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Giants’ Kadarius Toney, Sterling Shepard expected to play vs. Chiefs — report

The New York Giants could have a couple of their key offensive playmakers back in the lineup Monday night against the Kansas City Chiefs. Dan Duggan of The Athletic is reporting that wide receivers Kadarius Toney (ankle) and Sterling Shepard (hamstring) are “expected to play.”. Both are officially listed as...
NFL
GiantsCountry

New York Giants Have COVID Scare

As if the Giants don’t have enough to worry about given their 2-6 record, fading season, and growing list of injured players, now the club is dealing with a mini COVID-19 outbreak among its players, coaches, and staff. THERE ARE THREE UPDATES TO THIS REPORT, BELOW. The Giants announced that...
NFL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

24K+
Followers
27K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy