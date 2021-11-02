CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

New York Mets part ways with acting general manager Zack Scott

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DLB0B_0cjkCrOd00

New York Mets acting general manager Zack Scott, who had been on administrative leave since early September following a DUI arrest, will not return to the organization, according to SportsNet New York and other media reports.

The Mets have yet to make a formal announcement.

Scott was hired as assistant GM in December and was promoted to the top position when then-GM Jared Porter was fired in January following a sexual misconduct scandal.

Scott was arrested for DUI in White Plains, N.Y., on Aug. 31. He is scheduled to stand trial on Dec. 8.

Team president Sandy Alderson initially said the club would wait until the conclusion of Scott’s trial to determine his fate with the organization. However, the team told Scott on Monday that he will not return, regardless of the trial’s outcome.

The Mets finished 77-85 this season and missed the playoffs for the fifth straight year.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
1010WINS

Pedro Feliciano, ex-Mets reliever, dead at 45

The Mets waived him and then re-claimed him off waivers from Detroit that winter, and Feliciano debuted in 2003 with the Mets. He appeared in 484 games but pitched just 383 2/3 innings as one of the quintessential LOOGYs in MLB.
MLB
elitesportsny.com

New York Mets extend two qualifying offers

The Mets offered two players a qualifying offer over the weekend. The deadline for teams to make qualifying offers was Sunday afternoon, and the New York Mets extended offers to two players. Outfielder Michael Conforto and pitcher Noah Syndergaard received QOs, which amount to a one-year deal for 2022 worth...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
103.9 The Breeze

New York Mets Francisco Lindor Grabbed Jeff McNeil by the Throat?

The 2021 New York Mets season was not a total disaster. However, to say it was full of disappointment and unwelcome drama, would be an understatement. Before fans returned to the stands with hopes of their new owner, Steve Cohen, delivering an all expense paid trip to the World Series, the team had already fired their general manager in mid January. Another famed highlight of the season was, of course, the "Rat or Raccoon" controversy.
MLB
kion546.com

AP source: Mets fire acting GM Scott after DUI leave

NEW YORK (AP) — Acting general manager Zack Scott will not return to the New York Mets after being placed on administrative leave following an arrest on drunken driving charges in August, according to a person familiar with the firing. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team had not announced the decision. Scott’s dismissal is hardly a surprise after New York fell apart in the second half and missed the playoffs for a fifth straight season. President Sandy Alderson assumed GM duties with Scott on paid leave and already oversaw the firing of manager Luis Rojas. The Mets are trying to hire a president of baseball operations for the second straight offseason under owner Steve Cohen.
MLB
metsmerizedonline.com

It’s Time For Jeurys Familia, Mets to Part Ways Once Again

Over the next few months, the New York Mets are expected to face plenty of roster turnover, which could include moving on from a very familiar bullpen arm – and no, it’s not closer Edwin Diaz. Sticking with the backend of the bullpen, however, reliever Jeurys Familia is coming off...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Willson Contreras
Person
Sandy Alderson
FanSided

New York Mets fans need these 1986 World Series bobbleheads

New York Mets fans will never forget the 1986 season. How could they? It was AMAZIN’! Now, you can upgrade the fan cave with new bobbleheads. We know that it hasn’t always been easy being a fan of the New York Mets. There have been plenty of ups, sure, but there have also been too many downs.
MLB
FanSided

Sorry, but this description doesn’t fit the New York Mets at all

Remember that scene in “The Princess Bride” where Vizzini keeps using the word “inconceivable” in sentences and, finally, Inigo Montoya has had enough and says to him, “You keep using that word. I do not think it means what you think it means?” Well, this is where it seems we are with the New York Mets and their search for executives.
MLB
New York Post

Mets part ways with Zack Scott two months after DWI arrest

Acting general manager Zack Scott’s tenure with the Mets is officially finished, following his placement on administrative leave in September for a DWI arrest. An industry source confirmed Monday that Scott won’t be returning to the organization. SNY first reported Scott’s departure. The 44-year-old Scott, who is awaiting trial, was holding out hope as recently as last week that he might return, according to a source.
MLB
MassLive.com

Boston Red Sox assistant GM Raquel Ferreira will interview with Mets; Zack Scott let go by New York after DWI arrest in August (reports)

For the second time in less than a year, the Red Sox are in jeopardy of losing a key executive to the Mets. The Sox have granted permission for assistant general manager Raquel Ferreira to interview for the Mets’ top baseball operations opening, according to SNY’s Andy Martino. Ferreira is expected to interview with New York in the coming days.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#Sportsnet New York#Gm#Oakland A
Bleacher Report

Report: Acting GM Zack Scott Won't Be Retained by Mets After Dwi Arrest in August

Zack Scott's time as the acting general manager of the New York Mets is reportedly over. Andy Martino of SNY reported he "will no longer be a part of the organization." Tim Healey of Newsday noted Scott was on paid administrative leave for two months after he pleaded not guilty to a DWI charge. The trial for his charge is set for Dec. 8.
MLB
fangraphs.com

2021 Roster Review: New York Mets

SP Wins: 32 (26th) 1+ Save: 6 (Edwin Díaz 32, Trevor May 4, Jacob Barnes 2, Jeury Familia, Seth Lugo, Heath Hembree 1) 100+ Ks: 3 (Marcus Stroman 158, Taijuan Walker, Jacob deGrom 146) .260+ AVG (min. 350 PA): 2 (Brandon Nimmo .292, Pete Alonso .262) 65+ Runs: 2 (Alonso...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
NewsBreak
World Series
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
MLB Teams
New York Mets
Amazin' Avenue

Mets Morning News: Mets QO Conforto and Thor

The Mets have extended qualifying offers to both Michael Conforto and Noah Syndergaard. While Conforto is coming off a down year, he is expected to reject the QO in favor of free agency. Syndergaard, on the other hand, has called the QO “something that I’m hoping for” and lost almost all of his 2021 season to Tommy John surgery and subsequent setbacks, is more likely to accept. Both players have until November 17 to make their decision.
MLB
FanSided

3 Red Sox players who won’t be back next season

The Boston Red Sox made it to the ALCS but still have work to do if they want to challenge for a World Series. That means making tough free agent decisions. The 2021 season will go down as one to build on for the Red Sox. They exceeded expectations by...
MLB
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

24K+
Followers
27K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy