New York Mets part ways with acting general manager Zack Scott

New York Mets acting general manager Zack Scott, who had been on administrative leave since early September following a DUI arrest, will not return to the organization, according to SportsNet New York and other media reports.

The Mets have yet to make a formal announcement.

Scott was hired as assistant GM in December and was promoted to the top position when then-GM Jared Porter was fired in January following a sexual misconduct scandal.

Scott was arrested for DUI in White Plains, N.Y., on Aug. 31. He is scheduled to stand trial on Dec. 8.

Team president Sandy Alderson initially said the club would wait until the conclusion of Scott’s trial to determine his fate with the organization. However, the team told Scott on Monday that he will not return, regardless of the trial’s outcome.

The Mets finished 77-85 this season and missed the playoffs for the fifth straight year.

–Field Level Media

