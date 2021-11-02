CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Still-shaky Chiefs get past Giants

By Associated Press
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKANSAS CITY, Mo. — Harrison Butker hit a pair of fourth-quarter field goals, including the go-ahead 34-yarder with 1:07 left, and the Kansas City Chiefs scrambled their way to a 20-17 comeback win over the New York Giants on Monday night. Patrick Mahomes threw for 275 yards with a...

