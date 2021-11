Join the Public Works team as an Engineering Technician!. The Engineering Technician position must provide skilled judgment in furthering the interests of the City in the management of capital projects. The Engineering Technician is responsible for conducting field inspections to determine completion of work against specifications and standards. Technicians will also facilitate community meetings and pre-construction and pre-bid meetings, performing basic contract administration for construction projects including preparing of capital project budgets. Engineering Technicians must furnish efficient business administration and management services and preform in an expeditious and economical manner consistent with the interests of the City. Engineering Technicians will work alongside professional consultants and provide document and plan review to ensure proposed projects are in compliance with the City’s adopted master plans and design standards.

