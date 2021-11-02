Vehicle Technician in Morpeth - Motor Trade

ABANDONED MOTOR VEHICLE ADVERTISEMENT NOTICE You are hereby notified, in accordance with OCGA § 40-11-19(a) (2), that the below-referenced vehicles are subject to a lien and a petition may be filed in court to foreclose a lien for all amounts owed. If the lien is foreclosed, a court shall order the sale of the vehicle to satisfy the debt. The vehicles are currently located at 1774 Iris Dr SW Conyers, GA 30094. The vehicles subject to liens as stated above are identified as: Year: 2020 Make: JEEP Model: RENEGADE Vin: ZACNJAAB4LPL23262 Year: 2013 Make: TOYOTA Model: CAMRY XLE Vin: 4T4BF1FK1DR286110 Anyone with an ownership interest in any of these vehicles should contact the following business immediately: PRECISION PAINT & COLLISION 1774 IRIS DR SW CONYERS GA 30094 928-52251 11/3 10 2021.

CONYERS, GA ・ 6 DAYS AGO