New York City, NY

Eric Adams and Curtis Sliwa Want to Be Mayor—Even if New Yorkers Tried to Kill Them

 7 days ago
Someone, maybe a fellow cop, called out Adams’ name and then shot through his back windshield. A shot from inside a cab intended for Sliwa’s head went through the windshield. It surely says something about New York City’s legendary “bad old days” that the mayoral race concluding on Tuesday...

Related
Queens DA Asks Court to Dismiss 60 Cases that Relied on Bad Detectives

Queens County Defense Attorney Melinda Katz announced today that she would be formally asking the Queens Supreme Court to wipe the cases of 60 defendants whose charges were based on witness statements from three former New York City Police Department detectives who have since been convicted of crimes including perjury and sexual abuse of an arrestee. In a press release, DA Katz said she became aware of “serious misconduct” by the former NYPD officers and committed her office’s Conviction Integrity Unit to do a full, intensive review of cases “in which the officers were the essential witnesses and take appropriate action.” All three detectives, Kevin Desormeau, Sasha Cordoba, Oscar Sandino, pleaded guilty and were terminated. “We cannot stand behind a criminal conviction where the essential law enforcement witness has been convicted of crimes which irreparably impair their credibility,” said DA Katz. “Vacating and dismissing these cases is both constitutionally required and necessary to ensure public confidence in our justice system.”
QUEENS, NY
Travis Scott Warned by Police Chief Before Astroworld: NYT

The chief of the Houston police department said he visited rapper Travis Scott on the day of the disastrous Astroworld Festival, according to a person with knowledge of the chief’s account. The New York Times reported Sunday that the chief, Troy Finner, went to Scott’s trailer to relay concerns about crowd control that evening. Finner, who knows Scott personally, reportedly worried over the excitability of the fans attending the concert, given Scott’s reputation for inciting his fans to “rage.” The rapper has been arrested several times for urging audiences to rush security gates at past shows, including Lollapalooza in 2015. Despite the efforts of the police department and festival organizer Live Nation, which included hiring extra private security, Scott’s set turned into a nightmare when an uncontrollable crowd surge around 9 p.m. crushed and killed eight people and sent scores more to the hospital.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York City, NY
A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

