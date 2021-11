“Inactivewear” brand OFFHOURS was born of a mission to make a garment that’s “the closest you can get to actually wearing your comforter.” It ended up creating just that: a quilted, super-soft, gender-neutral robe meant to be worn at home during moments of self-care called the Homecoat. And it’s stuck to that cause since the beginning, creating various colorways of its popular cozy pieces. Until now, that is. Because on Nov. 2, the brand decided customers could have its robes and (basically) sleep in them, too, thanks to an OFFHOURS partnership with West Elm that debuts matching bedding in the form of quilts and shams.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 6 DAYS AGO