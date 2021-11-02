Dancing With the Stars Recap: Did the Right Pair Go Home on Queen Night?

Dancing With the Stars viewers were in for quite the treat this week as the show honored Halloween. On Monday, Oct. 25, the ABC competition series celebrated Horror Night, with the pairs dressing up in costumes to pay homage to classic spooky films. This included JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson channeling their inner creepy clowns from It, The Miz and Witney Carson nailing their Hellraiser-themed paso doble and Olivia Jade joining Val Chmerkovskiy to reimagine The Purge. In addition, Sunisa Lee teamed with Sasha Ferber for an ode to her favorite show, The Vampire Diaries, and was surprised by a special message from series alum Nina Dobrev after their routine. "I just wanted to send...
