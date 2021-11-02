CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dancing With the Stars Recap: Did the Right Pair Go Home on Queen Night?

By Rebecca Iannucci
 7 days ago

I didn’t want to use a phrase this obvious in my recap of Monday’s Dancing With the Stars, but my willpower...

talentrecap.com

‘Dancing with the Stars’ Recap: Horror Night Earns Two Couples Perfect Scores

Dancing with the Stars Horror Night saw some terrifying performances and touching family moments. The stars and pros alike seemed to be having the time of their life. From It to American Psycho, each performance paid homage to a different iconic horror film. Two couples earned perfect scores tonight as standout performers continued to slay the ballroom.
Hello Magazine

Mike 'The Miz' Mizanin eliminated after shocking Dancing with the Stars Queen Night

Dancing with the Stars really took a turn for the competitive as the judges start splitting hairs with Mike "The Miz" Mizanin being sent home after the latest episode. Mike and his professional partner, Witney Carson, were eliminated by a combination of the judge's scores, audience votes, and a final vote between the four on the panel.
AceShowbiz

'DWTS' Recap: Fan-Fave Couple Is Shockingly Eliminated on 'Queen Night'

The night sees the remaining celebrity contestants and their pro-dancer partners honoring Queen as they take to the ballroom to dance to the band's songs. AceShowbiz - "Dancing with the Stars" returned with a new episode on Monday, November 1. The night saw the remaining celebrity contestants and their pro-dancer partners honoring Queen as they took to the ballroom to dance to the band's songs.
Cosmopolitan

'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Fuming About How Tyra Banks Treated Suni Lee on Monday

Suni Lee proved just how far she’ll go to win Dancing With the Stars in her latest performance with her pro partner, Sasha Farber. The 18-year-old Olympic gymnast gave it her all last Monday, all while feeling unwell. While she gave no indication of how she was feeling during her Paso Doble performance to Queen’s "We Will Rock You," she quickly ran off stage as soon as it ended. Suni’s exit stunned the audience and judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough alike — but it was what host Tyra Banks said soon after that shocked everyone even more.
Us Weekly

Dancing With the Stars’ Sasha Farber Explains What Happened to Suni Lee on Queen Night

Powering through. Suni Lee and Sasha Farber may have survived another week of Dancing With the Stars, but it wasn’t an easy one for the duo. “I think it was probably the hardest week I’ve ever had on Dancing With the Stars,” the 37-year-old pro dancer, who has competed on nine seasons of the ABC seres, told Us Weekly and other reporters following the Monday, November 1, episode.
1079country.com

Jimmie Allen Survives Horror Night On Dancing With The Stars

Did you catch Horror Night on this week’s Dancing With The Stars?. Jimmie Allen and his dancing partner Emma Slater made some noise this week on Horror Night with A Quiet Place themed Contemporary dance. Jimmie and Emma continue to improve week after week, with their Contemporary dance scoring a...
ComicBook

WWE's The Miz Looks Haunting as Pinhead for Dancing With The Stars' Horror Night

This week's episode of ABC's Dancing With The Stars will have a special "Horror Night" theme to tie in with Halloween being later this week. WWE Superstar The Miz and dance partner Witney Carson are still alive in the competition, and they'll be performing the Paso doble to RAIGN's "Wicked Games" while dressed as the characters from the Hellraiser franchise. The former WWE Champion took to social media before the episode to show off his outfit for the night, looking virtually unrecognizable as Pinhead.
d23.com

Inside Dancing with the Stars’ Frightfully Fun “Horror Night”

There were thrills and chills aplenty on Dancing with the Stars last night!. To bring “Horror Night” to life on ABC, the couples performed fang-tastic numbers inspired by hit horror films. Host Tyra Banks looked fa-boo-lous as ever in two couture costumes, and judges Len Goodman, Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Bruno Tonioli got into the spooky sartorial spirit! Of course, we were dying to interview the couples on “Horror Night,” and they were happy to divulge every devilish detail with us after the show!
imdb.com

See Dancing With the Stars Pairs' Shocking Transformations for Horror Night

Dancing With the Stars viewers were in for quite the treat this week as the show honored Halloween. On Monday, Oct. 25, the ABC competition series celebrated Horror Night, with the pairs dressing up in costumes to pay homage to classic spooky films. This included JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson channeling their inner creepy clowns from It, The Miz and Witney Carson nailing their Hellraiser-themed paso doble and Olivia Jade joining Val Chmerkovskiy to reimagine The Purge. In addition, Sunisa Lee teamed with Sasha Ferber for an ode to her favorite show, The Vampire Diaries, and was surprised by a special message from series alum Nina Dobrev after their routine. "I just wanted to send...
talentrecap.com

Despite Illness, Suni Lee Set to Perform During ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Queen Night

The stakes are getting higher in season 30 of Dancing With the Stars. Tonight, the series will premiere Queen Night, where the remaining nine couples will dance to music of the iconic rock band. With the heightened stakes, Sasha Farber shared an Instagram post acknowledging the fact that his Dancing with the Stars partner Suni Lee has continued to rehearse while sick, and still plans to perform tonight.
My Clallam County

'Dancing with the Stars ﻿30' recap: Olivia Jade achieves the highest score of the season

Monday night’s Dancing with the Stars put the cast “Under Pressure” for Queen Night because, for the first time this season, everyone was challenged to perform two routines: a regular dance and a relay. As an added curveball, the competitors had the chance to score up to four extra bonus points in the relay and that allowed one competitor to achieve the highest score of the season.
WMDT.com

DWTS Stars prepare for Queen Night

SALISBURY, Md. – Each week, thousands of people tune in to Dancing with the Stars to see the outfits, the makeup, and of course, the dancing! Good Morning Delmarva’s Deana Harley got to sit down with two contestants before Queen Night. Check it out.
