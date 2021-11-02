CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roaring Spring, PA

Hunters protest on Roaring Spring mountain ground rule

By Courtney Murphy
WTAJ
WTAJ
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LaT0A_0cjk8u9B00

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Nearly a dozen hunters gathered in Roaring Spring to protest the recent rule change on their mountain ground.

In the council’s September meeting, they approved Resolution No. 2021-5, which closes the borough-owned 1350 acre mountain ground to hunters who are not residents of the borough or direct family members.

The protest coordinator, John Comerer says that he feels discriminated because he’s not a resident. However, he’s been hunting on that ground for 48 years.

“If there was a legitimate reason to limit hunters, I might be able to understand,” Comerer said. “But there is no reason. We hunters are not the bad guys. We police that mountain like it’s ours. We love it. They’re cutting the people that cherish the mountain the most. “

The hunters held their signs and protested for nearly two hours. During that time, they received multiple honks of support for their cause. They said it made them feel that the community stands with them and understands their frustrations.

The protesters said they look to attend the upcoming meetings and express their concerns. The next scheduled meeting is on November 8.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 1

Related
WTAJ

Squirrel Tails for Trout host annual stocking at Susquehanna river

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– Families and Veterans are getting ready for the winter season by stocking trout on the West Branch of Susquehanna River in Curwensville Sunday afternoon. This is the only place on the West Branch of the Susquehanna that the PA Game Commission allows trout to be stocked. A lot of people got […]
CURWENSVILLE, PA
WTAJ

Help these animals in Central Pa. find their furever homes

(WTAJ) — Nov. 8 kicks off Animal Shelter Appreciation Week, which was created to recognize the animals and staff of shelters across the United States. Over 6 million animals enter shelters across the U.S. every year, according to Petpedia. Below is a list of some of the shelter animals in Central Pa. who are looking […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

State College Borough holds Light Up The Night event

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The State College Borough gave out free bike lights for their annual Light Up The Night event. From 5 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 8, residents were able to stop by the Municipal Building Plaza, or the HUB at Penn State to pick up a light, as well as […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Blue Knob All Seasons Resort job fair has good turnout

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Blue Knob All Seasons Resort held a job fair from Saturday afternoon until 5 p.m. in the Summit Lodge to recruit employees for multiple positions. Employees got the chance to talk to department heads to fill out applications and there were even some on-the-spot interviews. Some of the positions that […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Roaring Spring, PA
City
Spring Township, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
WTAJ

Brookville’s ‘Victorian Christmas’ canceled for second straight year

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A holiday tradition in Jefferson county has been called off for a second straight year. Brookville’s “Victorian Christmas” celebration will be put on hold again this year, due to COVID-19 restrictions. Due to restrictions, and the need to access the inside of businesses for hours at a time, Karen Allgeier, […]
BROOKVILLE, PA
WTAJ

Kids COVID-19 vaccine clinic to take place in Elk County

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A vaccine clinic is scheduled to take place in St. Marys for children ages five to 11 years old. The clinic will take place Friday, Nov. 12, at the St. Marys Area Middle School Gymnasium, and it’s open to families in Elk County with children between five to 11 years […]
ELK COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountain#Weather#Police#Protest Riot#Resolution No#The Wtaj Newsletter
WTAJ

Gun shops face ammo shortage ahead of deer hunting season

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WJAT) – Deer hunting season is nearing fast, and while hunters may have their camo ready, there’s nothing to a gun…if it’s not loaded. According to Belding & Mull owner Sam Vitullo, ammunition is very limited. “Our shelves used to be stocked and there was ammunition readily available to order at any […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Pennsylvania ranks top 5 most dangerous state for winter driving

(WTAJ) — More than 1,300 people die and another 100,000 are injured every year in the U.S. from snowy or icy roads, and data suggests Pennsylvania is among the worst states for winter driving. Data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration‘s Fatality Analysis Reporting System for 2017 to 2019 suggest the following states to […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Thank you for your service: Sheetz to give free meal, car wash on Veterans Day

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Sheetz will show its respect and gratitude for veterans and active-duty military personnel by offering a free meal and car wash on Veterans Day. On Thursday, Nov. 11, Sheetz invites all veterans and active-duty military personnel to enjoy a free half turkey or ham sub and a regular-size fountain drink at any of Sheetz’s 635 store […]
ALTOONA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
WTAJ

Greater Altoona cosmetology students offering free haircuts for veterans

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Greater Altoona Career & Technology Center (GACTC) announced they will be offering free haircuts to local heroes. On Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., veterans can schedule a free haircut appointment at the salon of the technology center. This also serves as […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

‘Nimblewill Nomad,’ 83, is oldest to hike Appalachian Trail

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — An 83-year-old from Alabama started walking when he retired more than a quarter-century ago — and never stopped. M.J. “Sunny” Eberhart, 83, of Alabama, strode into the record books Sunday as the oldest hiker to complete the Appalachian Trail. Eberhart, known by the trail name Nimblewill Nomad, acknowledged that despite having […]
LIFESTYLE
WTAJ

Proposal would give Pennsylvania, NJ first national park

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Up a winding mountain road two hours from any major city, a small parking lot appears through the fall foliage and it’s as busy as any Wawa. Cars from Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and New York wedge into spots and forge a few new ones. “Are you leaving?” drivers asked any hiker standing […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

WTAJ

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
686K+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy