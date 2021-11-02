Boondock Saints 3 In The Works, Troy Duffy, Norman Reedus, And Sean Patrick Flanery Returning

“Spencer” and “Twilight” star Kristen Stewart is engaged to her girlfriend of two years, screenwriter Dylan Meyer. ET reports the 31-year-old actress revealed on “The Howard Stern Show” Tuesday that Meyer proposed and “we’re marrying, we’re totally going to do it.” They first met six years earlier, but reconnected at a friend’s birthday party several years later and are now in love and have a dog together. E! News reports the wedding likely won’t be soon, as she wants to wait until the Covid pandemic isn’t “a thing” anymore, but she already has plans for a “chill” outfit with jeans and a tuxedo shirt: “I want it to be very homey. I want to see her laugh hysterically when she sees me in, like, a faux tuxedo T-shirt.”

