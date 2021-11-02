Boondock Saints 3 In The Works, Troy Duffy, Norman Reedus, And Sean Patrick Flanery Returning

Back to the Future stars Christopher Lloyd and Lea Thompson are back together for back-in-time Hallmark original movie Next Stop, Christmas. Part of Hallmark's annual "Countdown to Christmas" 2021 programming event of all-new holiday movies, Next Stop, Christmas sees Angie (Lyndsy Fonseca, Agent Carter and Turner & Hooch) boarding a Christmas train that travels ten years into the past. With help from the train's enigmatic conductor (Lloyd), Angie gets a second chance to revisit Christmas 2011 — and her past with former boyfriend Ben (Chandler Massey, Days of Our Lives). Watch the trailer above.
