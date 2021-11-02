CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boondock Saints 3 In The Works, Troy Duffy, Norman Reedus, And Sean Patrick Flanery Returning

By Joshua Meyer
imdb.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorman Reedus and Sean Patrick Flanery are ready to go back to the boondocks. Reedus and Flanery will reprise their roles as the fraternal vigilante twins, Connor...

www.imdb.com

