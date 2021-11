In the pantheon of shows known for having the “worst series finale” of all time, Showtime’s “Dexter” is right at the top. Since the episode titled “Remember the Monsters?” originally aired eight years ago, anti-hero serial killer Dexter Morgan faking his own death and pivoting to becoming a lumberjack has been a shorthand for what a show shouldn’t do when it finally ends, even if it’s ending on top or on its own terms. And while “Dexter” remained a hit for Showtime — lasting 96 episodes over eight seasons — plenty of arguments have been made by fans and critics that the series should’ve ended with its fourth season, the much beloved Trinity Killer (John Lithgow) season. That would also be the final season with original series showrunner Clyde Phillips — who is back as showrunner for “Dexter: New Blood” — before series writer Scott Buck took the reins.

TV SERIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO