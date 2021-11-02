CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Morbius Featurette: Jared Leto Is The Latest Spider-Man Villain To Get His Own Movie

By Joshua Meyer
imdb.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's been almost two years since the first teaser trailer for "Morbius" dropped, and now, Jared Leto is here in a new featurette to remind you that,...

www.imdb.com

Comments / 0

Related
First Showing

Second Trailer for 'Morbius' Living Vampire Movie Starring Jared Leto

"We have to push the boundaries, take the risks…" Sony Pictures has debuted the second official trailer for Morbius, co-produced by Marvel Studios starring Jared Leto as the "superhero" known as Morbius the Living Vampire. A bit like Doctor Strange mashed up with Batman, the story follows a brilliant biochemist named Michael Morbius who tries to cure himself of a rare blood disease, but then inadvertently infects himself with a form of vampirism instead. And thus he becomes "the living vampire". The cast also includes Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Al Madrigal, Charlie Shotwell, and Tyrese Gibson. We posted the first trailer for this way back in 2020, when it was set for release last year. Before all the delays. Now it's set to open in early 2022. They're hoping this will be another "superhero" hit, but it all just looks so strange. Hard to tell how many will be into this character. There's also hints at Rhino and Black Cat in here.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Dwayne Johnson Says He, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds Can Make Marvel and DC Crossover Film Happen

The idea of a crossover between DC's superheroes and Marvel's has been something that has always captivated fans. The first official crossover between the two happened in 1976, with the jointly-published Superman vs. The Amazing Spider-Man, and there have been dozens more over the years...but it's been quite a while since one of those comics has been printed. Marvel editor Tom Brevoort has said that Marvel just doesn't consider such events worthwhile anymore, since they have to share the revenue with DC. While crossover books are always big sellers, the argument goes that Marvel can just make a big, ambitious book of their own, and even if it only sells 75% of what a crossover book would, that's still 25% more revenue than they would get profitsharing with another publisher.
TV SHOWS
People

Chris Hemsworth and Taika Waititi Lied About Their Friendship to Marvel Before Thor: Ragnarok

Chris Hemsworth and Taika Waititi hid their longstanding friendship from Marvel bosses before the director signed on to helm Thor: Ragnarok. Waititi revealed he'd known Hemsworth for some time before being hired to direct the 2017 film in a new behind-the-scenes book titled The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe by Tara Bennett and Paul Terry, according to Insider.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Marvel’s New Hulk Series Gets Trailer, Releases THIS Month

While fans anxiously await the arrival of Marvel Studios’ She-Hulk series, another new outing for the Green Avenger comes in the form of Marvel Comics’ follow-up to IMMORTAL HULK. Following a trailer release, the new series is set to “reinvent the Hulk”. Dr. Bruce Banner AKA Hulk first appeared in...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Leto
Person
Andy Serkis
Person
Tom Hardy
NME

‘Eternals’ becomes lowest scoring Marvel film on Rotten Tomatoes ever

Eternals has set an undesirable record as the worst-rated film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe on Rotten Tomatoes. The movie is based on the Marvel comics of the same name, focusing on the immortal alien race called the Eternals who have come out of hiding in order to save Earth from the Deviants.
MOVIES
Variety

Box Office: ‘Eternals’ Soaring to $69.5 Million Opening Weekend

Marvel’s “Eternals” will easily top the domestic box office this weekend. The film took in $30.7 million on Thursday night previews and Friday showings from 4,090 screens, on its way to a projected three-day haul of $69.5 million. Should that estimate hold, “Eternals” will score the fifth-best opening weekend during the pandemic era, behind Universal’s “F9: The Fast Saga” ($70 million), Marvel’s own “Black Widow” ($80.3 million) and “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” ($75.3 million) and reigning champion “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” ($90 million). However, “Eternals” is coming in a bit shy of earlier industry projections, which had...
MOVIES
thecheyennepost.com

Morbius - Official Trailer 2 (2022) Jared Leto, Michael Keaton, Matt Smith

In the new Morbius trailer we learn that Dr. Michael Morbius has been missing for two months, and was eventually found on a container ship. After almost dying, Morbius finds that he is stronger than ever, with increased speed, hearing, and he's also able to fly. Now on the hunt for blood, he is unsure what he's capable of, and questions whether he can control himself. The Morbius movie stars Jared Leto, Michael Keaton, Matt Smith, Tyrese Gibson, Adria Arjona, Al Madrigal, and Jared Harris.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Marvel Comics
The Dad

Intense Morbius Trailer Gives Leto Fangs, Hints at Villainous Team-Up

He got bludgeoned in Fight Club, he’s played plenty of weirdos, including a probable serial killer in HBO Max’s The Little Things last year, the Joker in the first Suicide Squad movie (and at the end of Zack Snyder’s Justice League), won an Oscar for playing a transgender character in Dallas Buyers Club, and now he’s playing a vampire. Sort of?
MOVIES
punchdrunkcritics.com

‘Morbius’: Jared Leto Teases A “Web Of Opportunity”, New Trailer Arrives Tomorrow

This morning it was revealed that a new trailer for Sony’s Spidey-verse flick Morbius would be arriving tomorrow. My reaction?. And I don’t just mean interested in the way we are all somewhat interested in any superhero movie, but I mean genuinely edge-of-your-seat excited for Morbius? I can’t find anyone who is. And it’s up to Sony to try and change that, which is why you get featurettes like the one just released where Jared Leto claims there’s a “web of opportunity” for the franchise to grow.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

The Morbius Trailer Already Teasing Two Other Spider-Man Villains In Its Universe

While Marvel Studios was busy weaving Spider-Man into its MCU, Sony Pictures Entertainment took its time laying the foundation for a Spider-Man universe that one day (and maybe one day soon) could host the wall-crawler, giving him a wide array of villains and characters with which to interact. The two Venom movies, alone, have introduced Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) and the symbiote, Carnage (Woody Harrelson), Shriek (Naiome Harris) and more. Now we have the second trailer for Morbius arriving, where Jared Leto is going to play a doctor infected with a rare disease that turns him into a living vampire. And in the trailer lies teases for the existence of two OTHER major villains that could show up, eventually.
MOVIES
wmmr.com

Jared Leto is a Terrifying Bloodsucker in Marvel’s ‘Morbius’ Trailer

Jared Leto in Marvel’s newly released Morbius trailer somehow looks both hot and terrifying?. Morbius follows the story of biochemist Dr. Michael Morbius who tries to cure himself of a rare blood disease. But when his experiment goes wrong, he inadvertently infects himself with a form of vampirism instead. While his newfound powers of increased strength and speed, “some form of bat radar” and flight seem beneficial at first, his overwhelming thirst for blood begins to take over, creating a big problem.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Movies
thewoodyshow.com

New 'Morbius' Trailer Sees Jared Leto Crack 'Venom' Joke

Jared Leto has uncontrollable powers in the new trailer or Morbius. On Tuesday (November 1), a new three-minute trailer for the 30 Seconds to Mars frontman's new film dropped and it sees the comic book hero work through his form of vampirism. In the preview, the actor stars as Michael Morbius, a doctor with a rare blood disorder who wants to cure himself by means of a dangerous risk, but the result gives him dark powers, a thirst for blood and some scary-looking teeth. At one point in the trailer, fans see Morbius crack a Venom joke in a scene where an attacker with a knife cries out, "Who the hell are you, man?" Morbius responds in a dramatic fashion, "I am Venom .... Just kidding. It's Dr. Michahel Morbius at your service."
BEAUTY & FASHION
bloody-disgusting.com

‘Morbius’: New Footage Reveals Best Look Yet at Jared Leto as the Living Vampire! [Video]

Say what you will about Jared Leto, but I’m a fan, and with Marvel’s Morbius, they did some perfect casting. Channeling his performance from Dallas Buyers Club, Leto plays Michael Morbius, a scientist who, in trying to find a cure for a rare blood disease, accidentally transforms himself into a living vampire. Though disgusted by his own bloodlust, he chooses to prey upon criminals he deems unworthy of life.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Jared Leto's Morbius Trailer Is Packed With Vampire Action And Spider-Man References

The Spider-Man universe being established at Sony is growing. We have seen two Venom movies that have introduced characters including Carnage, Shriek and Eddie Brock. Now Jared Leto is preparing to bring Dr. Michael Morbius, the living vampire, to life on the big screen and the footage in the trailer not only gives us better looks at the main character, but it includes some intriguing elements that can factor into the Spider-Man universe, at large. First, press play on the Morbius trailer above. And then we’ll pick it apart below.
MOVIES
Den of Geek

How Morbius References All Three Spider-Man Movie Timelines

As multiverse movie mania surges from the trailer for December’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, the post-credits scene of Venom: Let There Be Carnage and mid-2022’s plot-obscured Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, it might be easy to forget the existence of Marvel movie Morbius. After all, the film, in which Jared Leto stars as Marvel’s antihero “Living Vampire,” teased its first trailer way back in January 2020—a time now considered a different era for many reasons. However, a new trailer not only reminds the world that Morbius is coming, but even further contributes to the multiverse mystery in a threefold manner.
MOVIES
Fandango

Watch Jared Leto Reveal More About Marvel's 'Morbius' In This Exclusive Video

This January 28, Oscar® winner Jared Leto transforms into one of Marvel's most compelling and conflicted characters -- the complex and multi-layered Dr. Michael Morbius. Part of Sony Pictures' growing Spider-Man Cinematic Universe -- and a pivotal antihero in the Spider-Man comics -- Morbius arrives in theaters during the most exciting era of Spidey storytelling. Hot off the global success of both Venom and Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Morbius presents a unique Marvel movie with vampiric qualities, yet one that is also very much a superhero movie first and foremost.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy